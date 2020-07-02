BWA Yachting is expanding its operations into northern Europe by opening offices in Norway and Denmark, to assist yacht captains looking to explore new and exciting cruising areas. In partnership with Scandinavian shipping and logistics company SDK Group, BWA will enable the provision of services across all aspects, including berth reservations, yacht clearance and formalities, visa and immigration services, bunkering, provisioning and itinerary planning.

“Yachting in Scandinavia is sure to be an incredible experience and an excellent alternative cruising ground to consider," says Nikolaos Patsiokas, BWA Yachting's chief operating officer. “Opening offices in Norway and Denmark, in addition to our extensive presence in the Med, will further strengthen our services in Europe.

“Our customers in this region will instantly benefit from ease of contact with local experts, fast response to queries and enhanced regional support, as well as the flexibility to meet their specific requirements. SDK Group has already proven to be a great asset through its impressive local knowledge, extensive coverage of the entire region and dedication to customer service; we’re delighted to partner up with such an established group.”

For SDK Shipping, entering the yacht agency market has been part of its strategy for a while. “It’s a natural continuation of the services we already provide today,” adds Steffen Dalgaard, SDK Shipping's chief operating officer. “This partnership with BWA Yachting enables us to make a unique footprint, bringing our comprehensive experience and in-depth knowledge to the yacht market, for a region we know better than anyone. Together, we will bring the yacht market in Northern Europe to a new level.”

Spearheading the operations in Scandinavia as regional manager for BWA Yachting is Louise Landler. She comments; “We believe our region has something very unique to offer with its natural beauty, diverse activities and incredible food experience. We look forward to creating unforgettable memories together with the captains, crews and guests. Having offices in all Scandinavian countries, together with a strong local network, we are able to provide a holistic approach that gives favorable benefits and new opportunities. We can support yachts from one portal, making their life very easy in a professional and family-oriented way.”

This new development by BWA Yachting is set to provide enhanced travel experiences for captains and crews in a breath-taking part of the world, adding a new range of cruising opportunities and yacht services to its portfolio.

