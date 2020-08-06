Following the launch of its first amphibious RIB, the X100, in 2018, and increasing demand from RIB users, Iguana Yachts has announced the launch of the Iguana Knight. The Iguana Knight combines all the functional capability of a RIB with Iguana’s versatile and innovative mobility system.

“After the huge success of the X100, Iguana experienced an unprecedented demand for a more luxurious RIB built to a higher specification,” explains Antoine Brugidou, president and founder of Iguana Yachts. “That’s why we have launched the Iguana Knight”

The Iguana Knight has been designed to be an ideal platform for watersports or unrestricted exploration, with the aim of providing amphibious capability without compromising the fundamental seaworthiness expected of a luxurious RIB.

Building on the foundations of the X100, the Knight is a bolder RIB available in five vibrant colour themes. Iguana Yachts’ designers have chosen Midnight Black and Arctic White to provide a neutral canvas on which to place select colours. Subtle accents of Anthracite grey, Vermilion red, Ibiza blue, Aegean blue and cream can be chosen to adorn the upholstery, Flexiteek and outboard engines.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.