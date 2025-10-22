Deck to the future! – Part II The second part of our report on the teak industry reveals how eco-conscious thinking about alternative decking materials can result in sustainable innovation…

Teak still rules the waves, but its reign is facing open rebellion. For decades, the prized wood has been synonymous with yachting, but its sourcing and application have become severely problematic for a myriad of reasons. We’ve spent previous editions dissecting not just why that matters, but what’s being done about it. What we’ve found is a market at the edge of transition, with changes typically happening from the ground up.

At the grass roots of it all, suppliers like Teak Decking Systems, Wolz Nautic and Amorim, who featured in our previous issue, have spent over a decade and a half building parallel systems, testing new materials and stress-testing assumptions. Alternatives to the once immovable feature are now live and in action. Plantation teak, when properly certified and carefully managed, can be a viable option. Not everywhere, and not without limitations, but it’s a start. ‘Green teak’, built from veneer, offers a manufactured solution that mimics the grain and feel of old-growth with 90 per cent yield from much younger trees.

Modified woods like Tesumo, which are pressure-treated, resin-infused and thermally stabilised, are already being used on major projects, with durability, repairability and stability to rival the gold standard. And then there’s cork: carbon-negative, fully recyclable, low-maintenance and soft underfoot. The comfort is genuine, with a tactility. The question is no longer whether it works, but whether people are ready to use it?

This is where the friction sits, in this perception gap between what’s available and what’s accepted. That gap is aesthetic, emotional and, often, generational. For some, decking still begins and ends with traditional teak. And that goes for the builders too. It’s the colour, the smell, the symbolism. It’s how it feels in your hands when you work with it. And this myth of endless supply still lingers despite increasing regulation, reputational risk and price pressure – the emotional pull remains hard to shake.

The fact is, we are running out of road – the realities of the teak market have shifted. Long planks are disappearing. Five-metre runs of flawless grain are now rare artefacts. Even three-metre boards are becoming scarce. That means working smarter. Scarf joints, once niche, are becoming necessary. Yards are adapting, shortening planks, blending seams and applying methods that would’ve been dismissed five years ago. It’s slower, more technical work, but it’s the only viable route forward for some.

Composites are finding their place in high-use zones where practicality trumps prestige, like helidecks, tender garages and bows. Clients may still want a teak aft, where they entertain, in the master suites, but they’re starting to listen.

The sourcing narrative has changed too. Forest Stewardship Council-certified plantations are growing, with new regions coming online in Panama, Costa Rica, Thailand and Indonesia. But certification alone isn’t enough and companies are taking it upon themselves to use isotope analysis, DNA testing and boots-on-the-ground oversight as part of the standard playbook for those who want to protect themselves and their clients from legal and reputational fallout.

And while plantation teak offers a potential path forward, it’s not one-size-fits-all. Quality varies, as does scale. A 200-square-metre semi-custom project? Sure, you can make it work. But a 90-metre-plus full-custom project? It’s a far more challenging ask, to say the least, unless you’re willing to combine mat-erials or reframe expectations. That’s the other shift taking place, not just in the materials themselves, but how and where they’re used. Composites are finding their place in high-use zones where practicality trumps prestige, like helidecks, tender garages and bows. Clients may still want a teak aft, where they entertain, in the master suites, but they’re starting to listen.

The offering is expanding, and while the technical aspects are solid, one consistent theme emerges from all parts of the supply chain: suppliers are still grappling with inertia due to a deeply ingrained client-led resistance. This is often tied to the belief that luxury is synonymous with legacy, and legacy is associated with traditional materials like teak. While this myth has been slow to fade, it may be facing significant challenges as a new shift arises from unexpected sources – specifically, questions from the (grand)children of captains and owners. In the shipyards, some designers are discovering that clients may be more receptive to new ideas than they had thought. Forward-thinking yards are re-evaluating what “quality” means in this changed context. And that brings us to the present moment.

If 80 per cent of a yacht’s lifetime impact is determined at the design stage, then everything depends on the design boards and the negotiation tables. This is where technical feasibility intersects with client psychology, serving as the crucial meeting point of sustainability and sales. It is here that the conversation can either expand or shrink under the weight of expectations from either side.

Here, we explore what happens inside the shipyards. We talk to those handling real briefs, real budgets and genuine pushback. How do you present cork to a client who expects Burmese teak? How do you balance performance with perception? And to what extent are owners willing to go when doing the right thing still feels like a risk?

As part of News Editor Conor Feasey’s deep dive into the thorny topic of teak, he spoke with Feadship, Lürssen and Oceanco to explore their cutting-edge approaches to long-term sustainable teak alternatives. Their responses are being published in three parts and will follow in the coming days.

This article first appeared in The Superyacht Report – Owners Focus. With our open-source policy, it is available to all by following this link, so read and download the latest issue and any of our previous issues in our library.

