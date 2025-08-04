Cork – the natural choice Cork has long been recognised for its durability and versatility in marine applications, but not always in yachting. Udo Kleinitz, business development at Amorim Cork Solutions, explains why that is starting to change.…

As part of News Editor Conor Feasey’s deep dive into the thorny topic of teak in our recent Captains issue of The Superyacht Report, he spoke with three of the top suppliers about the alternative deck materials that offer all the properties owners are looking for while being both ethical and sustainable.

Their responses are being published in three parts – here is the final instalment; parts I and II have already been published.

From a lifecycle and sustainability perspective, how does cork really compare to traditional teak or popular synthetic alternatives?

Cork forests are a powerful carbon sink and are harvested sustainably by carefully stripping only the bark from cork oak trees. This allows the trees to continue growing and absorbing carbon throughout their lifespan.

This makes our Navicork FD01 solution carbon-negative, as confirmed by an independent life cycle assessment. In other words, it absorbs more CO 2 than it emits during production. For context, the footprint is -0.97kg CO 2 equivalent per square metre for 6mm and -0.69kg for 8mm.

In addition to these carbon benefits, cork is fully recyclable. Our manufacturing processes follow circular economic principles, ensuring minimal waste and enabling the material to be repurposed at the end of its life cycle.

Whereas materials such as teak and many synthetic alternatives often involve intensive resource extraction and present higher carbon footprints, cork offers a more sustainable and high-performance option for the marine industry.

What do you think are the biggest misconceptions shipyards, designers or owners still have about cork as a material? What would you say to challenge them?

One major misconception is that cork is not a serious or proven option in the traditionally conservative marine industry, but that is changing. The profile of cork is rising, with leading OEMs such as Williams Jet Tenders and Groupe Beneteau already integrating it into their designs.

We are also working on several large yacht projects, although currently under NDA. Meanwhile, cork is gaining traction in industry forums such as the Superyacht Design Festival in Kitzbühel.

Cork decking

Once shipyards, designers and owners understand the material’s performance, environmental benefits, and long-term durability, skepticism tends to give way to enthusiasm. In addition, cork offers a tangible benefit to owners and guests: it feels naturally soft underfoot and remains one of the coolest materials even under intense sun exposure, enhancing comfort on board.

As pressure builds to reduce teak consumption, do you see cork becoming a mainstream alternative, or will it remain a niche solution?

What needs to happen for it to scale? Cork has every potential to become mainstream, especially with growing industry pressure to move away from teak. For companies like Amorim, that means developing scalable production capacity and building a strong partner network across the supply chain.

The reality is the trepidation around teak stems for the ethical minefield it presents not just in terms of legality or even sustainability, but what it says about our industry’s willingness to look the other way when faced with atrocities. Sure, there will always be those happy to cut corners, sell an illusion, to put short-term aesthetics over long-term impact or just buy something because they can.

Timing matters. Around 80 per cent of a yacht’s lifetime environmental impact is decided at the design stage. That makes this a critical window for architects, shipyards, suppliers, captains and owners alike. The earlier and more aligned we are on realistic alternatives, the more grounded and constructive those conversations can be.

These conversations are happening, however, perhaps more than we think. And, more to the point, they’re being put into practice. The likes of TDS and Wolz Nautic have been researching, testing and applying for well over a decade to move ahead of the curve, with developments being made elsewhere at some of the biggest shipyards, with some of the most ambitious and groundbreaking projects yet to grace the fleet. The world may be changing, but we are changing too. And where we’re going, we don’t need old growth.

The Superyacht Report will be back in the next edition with Deck to the Future II!

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.