Lifting systems, boarding platforms, passerelles and various other systems are some of the most critical elements of engineering on board a superyacht. It is an often unsung sector of the market that requires a unique and flexible approach to engineering in order to ensure the safe handling of heavy loads and vessel access, as well as the safety of guests and crew, in what are limiting environments. Those businesses that supply such equipment often showcase some of the industry’s most intricate problem-solving solutions that are majoritively unique to each client and vessel.

Innovative solutions are often demanded from this sector in order successfully meet the exacting needs of contemporary superyacht owners, the growing complexity of the vessels themselves, the requirements of senior crew, all the while attempting to stand out from the myriad companies who offer such equipment to yachts.

Across Northern Europe, Italy, Asia, USA and the Mediterranean, multiple suppliers can be found, and there is a key decision-making process among designers, engineers and project managers to ensure they are choosing the right supplier for the right reasons. In addition to this, each shipyard will have its own preference based upon the equipment they have had experience with.

In partnership with Nautical Structures, The Superyacht Group wants to gauge the market’s opinions on the various key suppliers of cranes, lifting systems, boarding platforms and passerelles, and consider whether this unsung and occasionally overlooked sector of the industry is performing to its highest possible standard. We want to collect the opinions of a variety of market sectors throughout the design, new build, refit and servicing stages to ascertain where these businesses are going right and, potentially, where there might be space to improve. If you have a view on this market, now is your opportunity to share it.

