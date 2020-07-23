Working with designers, shipyards and owners to comply with the regulatory framework surrounding yacht design, construction and maintenance, classification societies ensure that the majority of vessels on the water today are safe and operational.

While classification societies play a big part in influencing safe operation, resale values and insurance premiums, many superyacht designers, builders and owners bemoan onerous and inflexible classification rules. Some classification societies are even blamed as a barrier to innovation in designs and technologies.

The relationship between the superyacht market and class is, therefore, crucial to the ongoing evolution of the industry. In order to continue developing and improving this relationship, DNV GL is working in collaboration with The Superyacht Agency to undertake a market sentiment study to better understand how the market views its role and the service proposition it provides, as well as the areas in which it can improve and add greater value.

The Superyacht Agency would like to hear your candid opinions on the topic and invites you to participate in a short and anonymous survey, the responses to which will influence DNV GL's strategy in the superyacht market going forward. As a gesture of thanks, 10 participants who complete the survey will be awarded a £50 Amazon gift voucher.

