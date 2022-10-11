YachtAid Global assisting with Hurricane Ian aftermath Operation Moonstone is in action with the YachtAid Global team delivering disaster relief to communities in Florida…

Hurricane Ian, the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935, has wreaked havoc on communities in the Caribbean and mainland US. In Floridas West coast alone, there are as many as 2.5 million people without power, and at least one hundred people have died. Devastating images of the aftermath have been flooding social media channels for the past couple of days after it was revealed that the recovery would cost at least $67 million.

YachtAid Global, yachtings leaders for facilitating industry-wide engagement and collaboration for disaster, humanitarian, and conservation initiatives across global coastal communities, have begun executing ‘Operation Moonstone’. Operation Moonstone will see the YachtAid Global team on the ground and working with local authorities and community leaders to assess the situation and to figure out how they effectively close gaps in the current response to the hurricane.

While in Florida, YachtAid Global has identified a specific need for more extended personal care, mosquito nets, solar lights, infant care & food, generators, and transitional aid for jump-starting the recovery. The majority of the team is currently in Pine Island, a location where the population of 9,000 residents have been deeply affected by the storm. The YachtAid Global team are reaching out for donations from the yachting community, to make a donation click on the link here…

YachtAid Global primarily works in some of the most remote areas of the planet which are typically quite challenging to reach without boats. With Florida being one of the hubs of yachting, and where many members of the yachting community and their families live, the team feels a strong sense of responsibility to support the community.

Since Hurricane Ian made landfall devastating communities across the west coast of Florida, the YachtAid Global team on the ground has been working with local authorities assessing where help is needed. Our initial efforts are focused on Pine Island where the need is greatest. pic.twitter.com/C741IhYgdj — YachtAid Global (@YachtAidGlobal) October 10, 2022

