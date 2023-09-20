Tahiti yacht agents join conservation programme Operation Swimway YachtAid Global (YAG) and Tahiti Private Expeditions (TPE) have entered a partnership to develop conservation program Operation Swimway…

Operation Swimway is a conservation program featuring investment in the equipment and science of ocean conservation amid the migration corridors for sharks, manta rays, sea turtles, whales and billfish. Highlighted by a collaborative tiger shark study in the Tuamotu Islands tagging sharks and maintaining receivers, the partnership brings together YachtAid Global’s conservation initiatives and expertise with TPE’s team of professional guides, marine naturalists and award-winning cinematographers.

Based on the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence sinceinauguration, YachtAid Global is further inspired by the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and their “shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future”.

Recently, upon the initiative and expertise of TPE, Operation Swimway has been successful in bringing together the three Tahiti-based superyacht agents Tahiti Ocean, Seal Superyacht Tahiti and Tahiti Superyacht Support to the benefit of this common cause. Contributing through donations and logistical assistance to the ongoing and forthcoming actions of the programme, this trio is now working closely with YAG and TPE to make a difference in local conservation.

As French Polynesia is one of the most beautiful cruising destinations in the world, with its crystal-clear waters, coral reefs, lush green islands and dramatic landscapes, this alliance creates a team of luxury-yacht specialists enabling interested owners, charter guests and crew to work closely with distinguished members of the science community.

It’s the first time competing agents have come together in such an agreement aimed to collectively give back to the oceans and marine ecosystems of the South Pacific. This collaborative effort provides a greater focus on both marine conservation and improving the sustainability of coastal communities.



Profile links

TAHITI OCEAN

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.