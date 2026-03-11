When the contract dies three times International limitation, appellate misclassification and professional liability risks revealed in this case demonstrate the vital requirement for clarity…

Eight years of civil litigation are rarely an expression of particular complexity but usually the consequence of structural imprecision. The legal dispute between two German parties analysed here – a cross-border boat sale contract subject to a choice of Dutch law – provides an instructive example of how a misclassification at first instance, the absence of doctrinal correction on appeal and the subsequent strict application of limitation doctrine can interact. At the same time, the case demonstrates how closely international subsumption, the safeguarding of limitation periods and professional liability risks are interrelated.

I. Point of departure: Avoidance and misapprehension of tax risk

The dispute began with an action for avoidance brought by the purchaser on the basis of alleged VAT risks. The boat sold was to be “free of import duty and VAT”; at the same time, the contract contained an indemnity clause in respect of any subsequent assessments.

Doctrinally, the structure is clear: avoidance under Article 6:228 BW requires a relevant mistake which is not attributable to the sphere of risk of the mistaken party. However, where the contract contains an indemnity in respect of subsequent tax assessments, the economic risk is neutralised. VAT, as a consumption tax with input tax deduction, is systematically designed as a pass-through tax. A mere possibility of subsequent reassessment will therefore not normally constitute a mistake relevant for avoidance if the allocation of risk has been contractually regulated.

The court of first instance, however, did not treat the fiscal uncertainty as an issue of risk allocation but as a circumstance potentially nullifying the contract. The indemnity clause was not assessed in its normative scope. The appellate court essentially upheld that subsumption without undertaking an independent doctrinal reassessment.

This is the first structural weakness of the proceedings: an abbreviated subsumption at first instance was not corrected on appeal.

II. Change of perspective: From extinction to enforcement

Following the conclusion of the initial proceedings, the seller brought an action for performance of the contract of sale. The contract, the existence of which had previously been effectively called into question, was now treated as continuing in force.

The legal focus thereby shifted from validity to enforceability. At this stage, limitation under Dutch law moved to the forefront.

III. Article 3:317 BW – Clarity as a normative threshold

Article 3:317(1) BW requires a written communication in which the creditor “unequivocally” reserves his right to performance. Dutch case law – in particular that of the Hoge Raad – emphasises that such communication must fulfil a sufficient warning function. The debtor must be able to recognise which claim is being pursued so that he can preserve his evidential position.

The following are insufficient:

• Mere schedules of damages

• General references to earlier submissions

• Procedural acts of defence

• Ambiguous applications made in the alternative.

It was precisely this requirement of clarity that was lacking in the present case.

The pleading of December 2019 contained a schedule of damages in the event of non-performance. It did not contain an express demand for payment of the purchase price or for acceptance of the vessel. A party quantifying damages for non-performance does not thereby unequivocally reserve his right to performance.

Nor did later pleadings, which generically repeated “all submissions at first instance”, satisfy the warning function. A global reference does not replace the individual designation of a claim.

An application for contractual adjustment announced in the alternative was open to several interpretations and was not framed as a clear demand for performance. Three court-appointed expert opinions reached the unanimous conclusion that no effective interruption of the limitation period had occurred. The position in terms of limitation was clear: the claim for performance was time-barred.

IV. Negotiations and good faith

Dutch case law allows for interruption by negotiations only in narrow exceptional circumstances, namely where reliance on limitation would be contrary to good faith. In particular, negotiations must have continued up to the expiry of the limitation period and the debtor must have acted inconsistently.

In the present case, settlement discussions lasted only a few weeks; limitation occurred years later. No conduct contrary to good faith on the part of the debtor was apparent. This argument likewise failed.

V. Inconsistency between instances and subsequent self-correction

The structural development is noteworthy: in the initial proceedings, the contract was not classified with doctrinal precision; in the subsequent proceedings it was treated as valid, yet measured against limitation. The strictness of limitation doctrine thus operated as a systemic self-correction.

Where fiscal risk issues had previously been insufficiently weighed, a precise application of foreign limitation doctrine now prevailed. The teleological rigour of Article 3:317 BW left no room for contextual reinterpretation.

VI. The professional liability dimension

Safeguarding limitation periods is a core professional duty of legal practitioners. Anyone seeking to enforce a claim for performance must reserve it clearly and in due time. Ambivalent pleadings oscillating between performance and damages carry significant risk.

The subsequent discussion of potential recourse claims against former legal representatives illustrates that failures relating to limitation may entail not only substantive but also professional liability consequences.

VII. Conclusion

This case is not an ordinary contractual dispute. It is a lesson in:

• The importance of proper subsumption in the initial proceedings

• The teleological rigour of international limitation rules

• The dangers of contextual overextension of meaning and

• The professional liability risks of strategic ambivalence.

Where a contract is treated with doctrinal imprecision in the first set of proceedings and fails on limitation in the second, the result is not merely an individual outcome but a structural lesson: international contract doctrine requires methodological precision. Clarity is not a rhetorical embellishment but a precondition under limitation law.

After eight years of litigation, I successfully was able to assist our client in not having to accept delivery of and pay for the boat.

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