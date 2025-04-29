How contracts shape successful collaboration Svetlana Mojic Džakula, architect and yacht designer and the founder of Salt & Water, on how a lesson learnt early on in her career has enhanced both professionalism and creativity…

Every project you participate in professionally teaches you more than just the work itself. Trust, responsibility and setting clear boundaries all become part of the journey.

When I first founded my studio, I worked with a lot of passion and pride, believing that good intentions and results would be enough. Today, with much more experience, I clearly see that protecting your work is just as important as creating it.

At that time, it never crossed my mind that a client might not have full ownership rights over a project. I assumed that all formalities were already taken care of – just as I would have done if I were in their place. It didn’t occur to me to ask for additional permissions or confirmations. From that situation, I gained one of the most important professional lessons I carry with me today.

We participated in a beautiful project, proudly shared our contribution and later learned that the client wasn’t the ultimate owner and didn’t have the authority to grant us permission to feature it in our portfolio.

Of course, as soon as I discovered this, we removed everything that was within our control. I thought we had closed that chapter until earlier this year, when a new request arrived, asking to remove a part of an interview from 2015 where the project was mentioned. One paragraph and one photo – ten years later.

Today, when I occasionally come across traces of that project, in posts from those who now present it as part of their own portfolio, I don’t feel sadness, I feel gratitude. Gratitude that the project turned out so well that others are proud of it too. And gratitude that today we have the knowledge and experience to protect both ourselves and our clients.

As a young entrepreneur, small in stature and still in my twenties, I quickly realised that a ‘handshake deal’ would not be enough if I wanted to build something that lasts. Very soon, I engaged a lawyer and created my first standardised project contract.

Professionalism doesn’t kill creativity, professionalism makes creativity possible

Over time, as we took on more responsibility for project execution alongside design, our contracts became more detailed, covering everything from rights to display projects to responsibilities, obligations and protections for all parties involved.

Of course, transitioning to this wasn’t easy. Some collaborators at the beginning felt offended that they had to sign anything at all. There were comments like, “Why do we need a contract if we have a deal?” and questions asked without reading anything: “If I’m late, will I have to pay a penalty?”

Some signed the contracts immediately, relying on the relationship we had built so far. Others were sceptical about the very idea of signing anything. To make the process easier, I developed a system: before signing, we would walk through the key points of the contract together – simply, clearly, without heavy wording or overcomplicating things.

Today, those who work with us for the first time may still be surprised by the level of detail in our contracts, but after the first collaboration, it becomes a natural and welcomed part of the process. Our clients know exactly what to expect. Our contractors understand their rights and responsibilities. And all of us together have the security that what was agreed will be respected.

In the Balkans, where ‘a deal based on a handshake’ was long considered enough, we chose a different path: the path taken by professionals around the world. Because professionalism doesn’t kill creativity, professionalism makes creativity possible.

Our projects, our returning clients and the long-term partnerships we build are the best proof that this approach works.

Because professionalism is not cold. Professionalism is a sign of respect – for the project, for the collaborators, for the clients. And for yourself.

A contract doesn’t slow down collaboration. It is what allows us to build great, beautiful projects, with ease, with security and with mutual respect.

