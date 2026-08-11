The Finca case comes aboard Germany’s new yacht-tax case puts owner use, corporate purpose and operational evidence under scrutiny…

The Bundesfinanzhof building, Munich – image credit: Oliver Raupach

Legal position as at 2 August 2026

Superyacht structures often look strongest on paper: the yacht is held by a company, and professionally managed and operated across several jurisdictions. German tax law, however, focuses less on the ownership chart than on the operational reality:

• Who can use the yacht?

• When is it available?

• What does the shareholder pay?

• Can third-party charters be displaced?

• And do the booking records, logbooks, invoices and cash movements support the legal documentation?

For German-resident shareholders, those questions may determine whether private use of a company-owned yacht is treated as a hidden profit distribution – a verdeckte Gewinnausschüttung or vGA. Since July 2026, that issue has reached Germany’s highest tax court directly.

The new BFH case

On 20 July 2026, proceedings under case number VIII R 7/26 were registered as pending before the Federal Fiscal Court, the Bundesfinanzhof or BFH. The case originates from a judgement of the Nuremberg Fiscal Court dated 7 May 2025, case number 3 K 1201/24. The tax authorities are pursuing the appeal.

The published question is whether a shareholder’s intention to generate taxable investment income can be denied because the company cannot earn profits while its yacht is made available to the sole shareholder free of charge. That is narrower than asking whether private yacht use can amount to a hidden profit distribution. The broader principle is already established. The new case addresses an additional issue: can the shareholder avoid taxation because the company’s business model, distorted by free owner use, lacks a realistic profit outlook? No BFH judgement has yet been issued. VIII R 7/26 is a pending case, not a settled matter, but company-owned yachts are now directly within the court’s field of vision.

The Mallorca starting point

The foundation remains the BFH’s 2013 Mallorca Finca decision, I R 109–111/10. German-resident individuals owned a Spanish S.L. (Sociedad Limitada, a private limited liability company), that held a holiday property in Mallorca. The property was available to the shareholders and their family throughout the year, was used privately and was not rented to third parties. No market rent was paid, but the BFH treated the arrangement as a hidden profit distribution. The company had given up the arm’s-length remuneration it could have earned by charging for the property’s use. That waiver created a measurable shareholder benefit. The principle is asset-neutral and applies whenever a company provides a private benefit to its shareholder without appropriate compensation. A yacht, aircraft, car or other high-value lifestyle asset can therefore fall within the same framework.

Access is not the same as use

The BFH refined the doctrine in its judgement of 1 October 2024, VIII R 4/21. It distinguished three situations.

1. Private use is granted

Where the company expressly or implicitly allows private use, the taxable benefit may arise from availability itself. The tax authority does not necessarily need to prove use on a particular day. The company is reserving the asset for the shareholder and may be surrendering commercial opportunities. For a yacht, this may include owner-priority weeks, exclusive booking rights, the ability to displace charters, instructions to keep the yacht crewed and ready, or a long-established pattern of accepted owner use.

2. Private use occurs without permission

A hidden profit distribution may also arise where private use is prohibited or not authorised, but the shareholder uses the yacht anyway. The benefit is then linked to actual unauthorised use and must be established through evidence. A paper prohibition offers little protection if the company tolerates the trips, pays the costs or fails to implement controls.

3. There is only practical access

The shareholder may have signing authority, booking-system access or direct contact with the captain. That practical control alone is not yet a taxable benefit.

Corporate control is not automatically private availability, but unmanaged

control can become strong evidence of it.

The evidence issue

A further BFH decision from 17 December 2025, I B 17/24, concerned company cars. The court accepted that a prima facie inference of private use may arise where a shareholder-managing director has unrestricted access, keeps no mileage log and is not subject to effective controls.

This does not make access itself taxable, yet it affects the evidence. The car-based presumption should not be transferred automatically to superyachts. A yacht may require crew, technical readiness, voyage planning, port availability and suitable weather, but yachts also produce a substantial documentary and digital trail. Relevant evidence may include reservation calendars, bridge logs, AIS and GPS records, port invoices, crew records, fuel and provisioning costs, guest lists, travel data, communications with the captain and invoices issued to the shareholder.

In practice, a yacht may be harder to use privately without leaving evidence than many other company assets.

Why VIII R 7/26 matters

The new case introduces a fourth layer: the shareholder’s intention to generate taxable income from the participation.

The potential circularity is obvious: the yacht is provided free of charge; the company therefore earns no revenue from owner use. Because the company does not generate profits, the shareholder argues that the participation was not held with an income-generating intention. If that succeeds, the private benefit might fall outside taxable investment income. The BFH must decide whether that reasoning is compatible with the hidden-profit-distribution system. One possible outcome is that private benefits themselves count as expected participation income. The shareholder could not avoid tax merely because the return is received in kind rather than cash.

The court might instead distinguish structures operated exclusively for private consumption from genuine commercial businesses with occasional owner use. It could also assess the participation more broadly, considering charter activity, business plans, marketing, owner-use ratios, pricing, financing and overall earnings prospects.

Until judgement is issued, owners should not assume that persistent losses neutralise the exposure. Weak commercial substance may increase scrutiny.

The central risk is not private use itself – private use can be structured, priced and documented.

The problem is private use that is informal, underpriced, selectively recorded or inconsistent

with the company’s stated commercial purpose.

Where yacht structures become vulnerable

The highest-risk programmes are those where the contracts and operational reality tell different stories.

Warning signs include prime weeks routinely blocked for the owner, the ability to override third-party charters without compensation, private trips recorded only afterwards, family use outside the agreement, nominal pricing without independent benchmarks, company-funded voyage costs, unpaid shareholder invoices, limited charter activity and private-use prohibitions unsupported by practical controls. The central risk is not private use itself – private use can be structured, priced and documented. The problem is private use that is informal, underpriced, selectively recorded or inconsistent with the company’s stated commercial purpose.

Valuing the benefit

German case law has not yet produced a yacht-specific valuation formula. The valuation should therefore follow the economic substance.

Reserved availability

Where the shareholder has year-round access, priority weeks or the right to remove the yacht from the charter market, the benefit may exceed the days actually spent on board. Relevant factors include comparable charter rates, season, cruising area, yacht specification, lost charter opportunities, crew and readiness costs, and an appropriate commercial margin. A day-count method may understate the value of priority or short-notice access.

Individual trips

Where no continuing availability right exists and only specific voyages are established, the arm’s-length value of the actual service is the better starting point. Comparable charter rates should be adjusted for yacht size, season, cruising area and included services. Fuel, food, harbour fees and other expenses must be treated consistently with the benchmark. Where reliable comparables are unavailable, a documented cost-plus method may be required. The pricing model should be established before use, not reconstructed during an audit.

For owners, family offices and managers, tax compliance is an essential part of operational yacht management and much more than a year-end documentation exercise.

Foreign companies are not a firewall

The 2013 case involved a Spanish company and Spanish real estate, yet the German consequences arose at shareholder level. A foreign yacht-owning company does not shield a German-resident shareholder from German taxation of a private benefit. The analysis may involve German shareholder taxation, corporate tax in the company’s jurisdiction, treaty questions, VAT, customs, registration and foreign-tax credits. The flag, owning company, place of use and shareholder residence answer different legal questions; they are not interchangeable structuring variables.

What owners and managers should do now

The industry should not wait for VIII R 7/26. First, define whether the yacht is private, commercial or genuinely mixed-use. A mixed-use model requires more governance, not less. Second, document owner-use rights before the trip, including authorised users, booking priority, pricing, ancillary costs, cancellation rights and payment deadlines. Third, benchmark the price using current charter comparables or a documented cost-plus model. Fourth, align the company, family office, yacht manager, charter broker and captain around one approval process. Fifth, preserve a consistent audit trail linking bookings, AIS data, logbooks, crew documentation, invoices and shareholder payments. Finally, review the business model annually. Following VIII R 7/26, commercial substance and income-generation intent should be documented alongside each owner-use transaction.

The strategic takeaway

The Mallorca Finca doctrine has now come aboard.

A taxable benefit may arise from granted availability or actual private use, but not from access alone. Weak controls can turn access into evidence. VIII R 7/26 adds a further question: whether the shareholder’s participation is held with an intention to generate taxable income where free owner use prevents the company from making profits. The court’s answer remains open.

What is already clear is that the strongest yacht structure is not the one with the most sophisticated ownership diagram, it’s the one where the contracts, charter calendar, bridge records, invoices and cash movements all tell the same commercial story. For owners, family offices and managers, tax compliance is an essential part of operational yacht management and much more than a year-end documentation exercise.

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