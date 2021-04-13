Thailand has announced a major plan to reboot tourism in the country and is now welcoming foreign-flagged yachts with a reduced quarantine period, with further reductions likely to come soon.

Quarantine reductions began when the Thai cabinet approved a progress plan starting 1 April, 2021, with quarantine for visitors cut from 14 days to 10 days for all arrivals (with the exception of visitors from some African countries).

“We have a few superyachts currently in Singapore that want to come to Phuket,” comments Gordon Fernandes and Tanyuta Singhmanee (Jojo), co-owners of Asia Pacific Superyachts. “This is great news for them!”

Khun Jojo, also representing the Thai yacht industry association, adds; “In other good news for yachts, the Thai Customs Department has extended a temporary entry exemption from one year to two years and six months, with owners allowed to fly in and quarantine on yachts.”

Next, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Krabi, Pattaya, Phang Na, and Phuket, will reopen to fully-vaccinated visitors with a reduced seven-day quarantine requirement. Phuket will be the first Thai destination to open to vaccinated tourists. The Thai government has approved a reopening plan that, as of 1 July, vaccinated travellers will be allowed to visit Phuket quarantine-free and, as of 1 October, vaccinated travellers will be allowed in other destinations in Thailand with no quarantine requirement.

Last month, it was also announced that Thailand is set to become the latest country in the Asia Pacific region to open up to the charter of foreign-flagged superyachts. It has been agreed that foreign-flagged vessels will no longer have to pay VAT on the value of their vessel when entering the country, and it is expected that an official announcement on charters will soon follow.

Under the current arrangements, charters beginning in Thailand must terminate in another country, with many heading from Thailand to Langkawi, Malaysia. The proposed new legislation would allow superyachts to stay and enjoy the cruising grounds of Thailand, encouraging more owners to station their yachts in the country.

Image: Phuket Ao Po Grand Marina, courtesy of Asia Pacific Superyachts

