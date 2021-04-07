Following the UK government’s move to exempt seafarers returning to the UK from ‘red list countries’ from travel restrictions, including hotel quarantine, some further changes have been made to the requirements for seafarers when entering the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 6 April, and when in England for more than two days, arriving seafarers will be required to undertake COVID-19 lateral flow tests (LFTs) on the second, fifth and eighth day of arrival. The rules are similar in Scotland, but seafarers being repatriated only have to carry out an LFT on the fifth day.

LFTs can be accessed and made available at the workplace, in the community or at home. Private testing arrangements are required to follow the regime set out by the authorities.

The government previously announced that seafarers who have been in red list countries in the 10 days preceding their arrival to the UK would be able to enter the UK to join vessels, take shore leave and/or return home, without the need to spend 10 days in managed hotel quarantine.

Seafarers are also currently exempt from completing a declaration form for overseas travel from the UK, but do need to complete a passenger locator form before travel to the UK.

For more information about the latest UK travel requirements for seafarers, please click here.

