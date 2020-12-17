This new gaming experience updates the traditional model yacht regattas with additional battle racing modes, thanks to mixed reality headsets. You could sail both in solo and in multiplayer, against real competitors and against virtual yachts driven by Artificial Intelligence. The Model Yacht Club is open to all generations, and offers to its international community, the discovery of prestige sailing spots.



For tech fans, it mixes education and entertainment with Esport dynamics. For superyacht owners and charter yachts, it is a unique toy to play with in a cove at anchor. For companies, it offers new communication possibilities where the sailboat bears the name of the sponsor.







Many devices can be integrated with this outdoor video game: a DWS model yacht, a DWS Black box and its ultrasonic anemometer, a Microsoft Hololens 2 headset with a DWS tinted visor, a Xbox controller, and a smartphone to set the games with The Model Yacht Club mobile application. For more information about these items and The Model Yacht Club, click here.



DWS builds these model yachts and their accessories to order, like any shipyard would. Construction slots are allocated on a 'first come, first served' basis. An online configurator is available to create your unique racing yacht model, which you can reserve with a purchase order from 20th December.



The Model Yacht Club is a brand of DWS, Marine Tech Agency & Model Yacht Builder.

