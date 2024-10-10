Ibiza JoySail announces dates for 2025 Superyacht race hosted by STP Shipyard Palma and Marina Ibiza to take place 18-21 September 2025…

The fourth edition of the Ibiza JoySail superyacht regatta will return to Ibiza and Formentera between 18 and 21 September 2025, hosted by STP Shipyard Palma and Marina Ibiza.

This year’s iteration saw 18 superyachts race around the waters of Ibiza and Formentera, with all five classes competing, including the largest yacht so far at 60 metres.

Clive Walker, captain of Gelliceaux, says day one “was a champagne sailing day – the ones that are in the brochure. We made some good calls. It was a wonderful day.” Luis Doreste, tactician on Morgana, says, “If the race on day one of Ibiza JoySail was good, this second one was even better. Very good wind conditions, which we were delighted with.”

With poor weather conditions on the third day, competitive activities on dry land were arranged for the crews.

Nacho Postigo, race director, comments that “This race isn’t just action on the sea, but also a wonderful combination of activities on the water and on land, and people seem to really like it. We had a couple of evening events, which were a roaring success, and the amazing thing is that there’s great interaction between all the yachts.”

The winners in each category were Moat, Gelliceaux, Open Season, Bliss and L'Hippocampe, and the Perpetual Trophy was awarded to S/Y Maximus for its crossing between Mallorca and Ibiza, setting a record of three hours and 31 minutes.

Registration for next year’s event opens in January, with limited spaces on an invitation-only basis.

Profile links

STP Shipyard Palma

Marina Ibiza

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.