Yachting startups to watch in 2025 Yachting Ventures reveals which startups are making a splash and what trends are set to shape the sector in the coming year…

Yachting Ventures has moved to champion fledgling firms and the startup ecosystem in yachting since its launch in 2020. Having partnered with over 300 businesses across more than 25 countries, Gabbi Richardson and Lucy Wright have helped emerging companies accrue around £500 million in collective funding. Paired with a growth platform with over 20,000 followers, Yachting Ventures has worked to provide startups with visibility and connect them with investors, partners, clients and key decision-makers who can shape their trajectory.

Almost half a decade into the journey, this expertise has given the pair a rare insight into how the industry is changing. They’ve observed the rise of new segments, the evolution of customer demand, and the growing efficiency of processes across the sector. As we look ahead to 2025, we sit down with Richardson, CEO and Founder of Yachting Ventures, to explore which startups are on the rise and what we can expect from the year to come.

“We’re proud to be shifting the narrative by giving startups the recognition they deserve, sparking greater interest in tech from corporate players and driving more support from industry events who now see the value in supporting the entrepreneurs who will shape the future of our industry,” explains Richardson.

“A key part of our strategy is the development of startup-dedicated spaces at major industry events. These curated spaces allow startups to showcase their products, pitch to investors, and build connections. Our mission is to share the stories and journey of entrepreneurship, helping founders craft relatable, compelling brands and inspiring audiences to engage, follow, and support their growth.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the rise of AI-driven solutions has been a defining trend this year. More startups are harnessing AI in diverse and impactful ways, from predictive maintenance and route optimisation to customer service automation and more personalised experiences.

“The appeal lies in AI’s ability to boost operational efficiency, reduce costs, and support sustainability goals,” continues Richardson. “This shift is attracting attention from startups, investors, and major industry players who recognise its potential to create a competitive edge. We anticipate this trend will continue to gain momentum as the broader industry sees the tangible benefits of AI adoption.”

The Middle East is also becoming an increasingly important market for the industry, with Richardson marking a notable increase in interest from startups looking to explore opportunities in the GCC region, driven by the region’s growing appetite for advanced technologies and sustainable marine solutions.

“Many of these startups are actively seeking to participate in our Startup Pavilions at prominent regional events, such as the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show and the GCC Smart Yachting Days. The Middle East’s growing influence in the sector is shaping to be a powerful catalyst for innovation, and we expect its role in the global leisure marine industry to continue expanding.”

The billion-dollar answer often begins with asking a million-dollar question: where’s the gap? In yachting, gaps are plentiful, but startups are constantly working to fill them. One of the key strengths of the market is the sheer diversity of these businesses and their ideas. Not only do they span the globe, but they also tackle a wide range of challenges within the sector.

“We work with startups from all over the world and they’re tackling a broad spectrum of challenges within the leisure marine sector,” adds Richardson. “There’s no shortage of creativity in the space, from hardware innovations like next-generation propulsion systems and alternative fuels to software-driven solutions like booking platforms, crew management tools, and augmented reality (AR) experiences.”

Yachting Ventures has identified the 10 Startups to Watch in 2025. Here’s who made the list:

Nauticare

As part of the broader industry trend towards digitisation, making operations more efficient and reducing the potential for human error, Nauticare has developed a digital platform to simplify yacht management. It tracks maintenance schedules and inventories and even provides AI-driven troubleshooting. By centralising these operations, Nauticare aims to help owners and crews keep vessels running smoothly with minimal administrative burden.

VisionAnchor

VisionAnchor combines GPS technology with an underwater camera, allowing real-time monitoring of the anchor’s position. It sends alerts directly to a smartphone, reducing the risk of anchor dragging and enhancing safety. This system could be particularly valuable for yachts operating in challenging conditions like the south of France or sensitive environments, as it also minimises seabed damage.

Hefring Marine

Based in Reykjavík, Iceland, Hefring Marine’s Intelligent Marine Assistance System (IMAS) uses AI to improve safety and fuel efficiency. The system provides real-time guidance for vessel operators, helping them optimise their navigation and reduce fuel consumption by cutting operational costs and supporting the push towards more sustainable onboard practices.

MarkSetBot

MarkSetBot offers robotic buoys that use GPS to maintain their position without requiring traditional anchors. These buoys simplify racecourse setup, save time and eliminate the risk of seabed damage caused by anchoring.

MyRotat

MyRotat is a platform designed to improve crew management by streamlining scheduling and rotation planning. Automating these processes reduces managers’ administrative workload and ensures greater fairness and transparency for crew members. This innovation addresses a key challenge in yacht operations and reflects the growing focus on improving crew welfare, which is critical for retention and operational efficiency.

Ocean-Form

Ocean-Form focuses on sustainability by crafting furniture and fittings from recycled ocean plastics. These products are durable and specifically designed for the marine environment, allowing owners to incorporate environmentally friendly materials into their yachts.

Stingblade

Jellyfish stings are an increasingly common issue for yachts operating in warmer waters. Stingblade has developed a precision tool that safely removes jellyfish micro-barbs from the skin without causing further irritation.

Off the Deck

Off the Deck has introduced the SeaDriveCX, a portable golf system designed for yachts. The system is entirely modular and requires no permanent setup, which means it can be used in various spaces onboard without interfering with the yacht’s design or functionality.

Otter-Bike

Based in Meilen, Switzerland, Otter-Bike offers a novel way to explore the water by combining the familiarity of cycling with an electric pedal-powered watercraft. It’s designed for simplicity, with low-maintenance requirements, making it an easy-to-manage option for yacht owners.

The Hydroflyer

The Hydroflyer is an electric hydrofoil board that allows riders to glide smoothly above the water. According to the designers, it is quieter and cleaner than traditional water toys, appealing to yachts operating in protected or environmentally sensitive areas. For owners, it provides a high-energy watersport option that’s easy to store and transport.

Naturally, challenges are inevitable for any business and even more so for fledgling firms looking to secure investment. According to Richardson, achieving visibility is the biggest hurdle for startups in 2025. In an increasingly crowded and competitive market, standing out will require more than just a great product; it will demand a clear, memorable presence. For startups, being heard and remembered will be the key to thriving in the years ahead.

“As more solutions and technologies flood the leisure marine sector, competition will intensify. Startups will need to go beyond just having a great product - they’ll need to master the art of brand building, storytelling, and differentiation,” explains Richardson.

“With so many companies vying for attention, it will be harder than ever to get noticed by investors, partners, and potential clients. The ability to clearly articulate their USPs, showcase and quantify their ESG impact, and position themselves as “ones to watch” will become essential for survival and growth. Startups that fail to communicate their story effectively risk being overshadowed by louder, more visible competitors, even if their product is superior.”

With their growing experience, this is where Yachting Ventures looks to impact the ever-increasing yachting ecosystem through its platform and expertise in the sector. The firm is currently working to build brands, increase visibility through its network, and provide the wider yachting community access to previously unavailable tools and processes.

Innovation is the driving force behind every industry, and yachting is no exception. As technology advances and new ideas emerge, the sector continues to evolve, with an increasing number of startups entering the market each year. Among these, only a select few will secure a place on Yachting Ventures’ coveted list of top startups. For those hoping to make their mark in the industry, what advice would Richardson offer to help them stand out?

“Don’t wait to be ‘discovered’, make sure you’re impossible to ignore,” says Richardson. “Building a great product isn’t enough. You must be proactive in generating buzz and excitement around your brand.”

For Richardson, the path to visibility and recognition starts with prioritising brand traction and storytelling. A compelling narrative about why a solution matters can build authenticity and relatability, key factors in attracting followers and customers.

Early sales and pre-orders are equally important, demonstrating demand and establishing credibility with investors, partners and the press. Highlighting customer success stories and testimonials can provide tangible proof of a product’s impact.

Another vital step is attending industry events and boat shows. These are critical opportunities to connect with clients, attract media attention and engage potential investors. Richardson stresses the importance of participating in these gatherings to maximise visibility and gain exposure alongside other innovators in the field.

Finally, proactive engagement and strategic positioning are essential for those looking to take their brand to the next level. Joining communities such as Yachting Ventures can offer valuable support. With access to growth opportunities, industry events and a network of like-minded entrepreneurs, such platforms can help startups gain the recognition they need to thrive.

“Ultimately, it’s about taking control of your story and making sure it’s seen and heard,” concludes Richardson. “With the right strategy, you can position yourself as a must-watch startup in the industry.”

