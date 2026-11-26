When it makes sense to wrap a superyacht How film can protect the paint surface outside and bring back shine to marble fixtures inside…

When you walk the yacht with the captain before a refit, start by asking what the film needs to do. Sometimes the owner wants a new colour for the livery. In another area the paint may still be sound, and the crew simply want an easier way to keep it clean. Wrapping is now an established option for both jobs.

Early marine wraps used PVC films made to change the colour of cars. A yacht’s topsides are exposed to sun and salt mist all year, even alongside. They take knocks, the fenders rub in the same spots and the crew wash them frequently. On some metallic finishes we saw the colour turn brown quite quickly, until the film looked burnt.

Over time we developed our own film for use at sea, made of thermoplastic polyurethane or TPU. Paint protection film, or PPF, comes in coloured and clear versions. Coloured TPU changes the colour and protects the surface in one application, while clear film leaves the paint colour visible, in a matt or high-gloss finish. The choice of thickness should suit the area and the wear it sees, and a suitable film can help protect the paint from UV and slow the loss of gloss.

Both versions were used on Pure, a superyacht of over 80 metres, in two jobs at Amico & Co in Genoa. For the livery the choice was between PVC and polyurethane, and gloss black polyurethane film was fitted to two exterior sections, including the columns. Along a band near the waterline clear film was used to protect the paint from exhaust residue and make it easier to wash.

A marble surface with the left side bare and the right side protected by clear high-gloss film

The first thing to check aboard is the paint. A dull surface can be wrapped if the coating is still sound, and deep cracks need repairing and filling where necessary. If the paint chalks, the powder will affect adhesion and the surface needs restoring. Before booking the installation, it should be agreed with the yard on who does the work. If in doubt, apply a small test piece to a representative area and take it off, to see how the film holds and whether the paint lifts with it.

That same inspection helps work out the downtime. Look at how much surface there is to wrap, what needs preparing and how it can be reached, allowing time after fitting before the crew can wash or use the treated area. On many yachts over 35 metres we can work afloat when access and conditions allow. If the wrap is the only reason to take the yacht out, working afloat saves the time and cost of hauling out and relaunching. Protecting sound paint can also put off a repaint.

As for maintenance, water beads on a hydrophobic film and runs off more easily. For a routine washdown, fresh water and a soft cloth can lift salt and dirt, with a suitable neutral detergent when needed. Drying after rinsing helps limit limescale marks, and on a self-healing film the sun’s warmth can help fine surface scratches fade.

Inside, a cocktail spilt on the marble bar top can give the crew a polishing job, because lemon juice can quickly etch a dull mark into the stone. On Casino Royale clear film was fitted to the marble tables and bar tops in the guest areas. The crew can wipe spills off the film, which also shields the stone from everyday scratches, so it needs polishing less often.

On dull marble, provided the stone is sound, high-gloss PPF can immediately bring back depth and shine. Where the profile allows a clean finish, the edge can be hard to see or feel. Marble in bathrooms, showers and stairways can be protected too, and wherever people walk grip has to be considered when wet.

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