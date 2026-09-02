Weather windows and El Nino With extreme weather hitting some hotspots across typical charter hubs, has the time has come to review our peak season and extend cruising patterns?

Following the recent disaster off Cyprus, with injuries and a loss of life due to storms hitting the coastline, perhaps now is the time to review the superyacht seasons. Across the whole of the Mediterranean and in fact the globe, we have all witnessed some severe and catastrophic weather windows.

Various captains have sent footage and comments about extreme and unpredictable weather hitting some of the hotspots across the typical charter hubs; high winds, torrential rain, mini-tornadoes and hailstorms have all interrupted the tranquillity of anchorages and marinas this year, following a similar scenario last year. From Ibiza to Cyprus, from Croatia to Sicily, there have been natural disaster extremes of all shapes and sizes, not to mention a proliferation of wildfires witnessed consistently this year. Yet, it seems that everyone in the media is still talking about typical charter seasons, with images of yachts enjoying perfect blue skies and champagne conditions.

A few years ago, the Bayesian disaster saturated the media. It was one of the most publicised superyacht disasters in our history, the cause of which was unpredictable and dramatic weather conditions, a freak storm. The word ‘unpredictable’ is used carefully here, as many of the weather-monitoring systems on board are pretty reliable and most captains are experts at navigating and avoiding bad weather. However, this year it would seem from various reports that such anomalies have caught a few yachts off guard, leaving severely damaged assets in marinas, a couple of vessels sinking and groundings or a few dragged anchors and some bumps and bruises in some of the most congested anchorages.

The unusually hot waters off Ibiza and Mallorca this year are quite uncomfortable to consider,

as it is neither refreshing or invigorating, not to mention the impact it has on cooling systems

on board.

On a global scale, we have also been exposed to dramatic footage of unprecedented weather-related disasters: floods and hailstorms in the height of the summer, drought conditions and extreme heat for much of the Med and wild fires everywhere, it seems. And now, we are warned of the impact of the impending El Nino – catastrophic storms are predicted due to the unusually high sea temperatures in the Pacific, which will potentially affect next year’s weather systems in Europe.

If we talk about sea temperatures, it’s also worth noting the unusually hot waters off Ibiza and Mallorca this year, not to mention the Eastern Mediterranean, with 33+ degrees Celsius measured off the Balearics. Now I love swimming in the sea, but this is actually quite uncomfortable to consider, as it is neither refreshing or invigorating, not to mention the impact it has on cooling systems on board.

So, having reviewed the summer season and the wild weather, with fires, collisions, groundings, vessels sinking, injuries, loss of life and extreme heat affecting the peak charter season, I wonder if the time has come to review our peak season and extend the cruising patterns to either side of July and August. If I look at the median temperatures and weather systems in April, May and June, combined with September and October, in the Med, especially in the Eastern Med, it is without doubt some of the best weather the area has to offer. The added bonus is that it avoids the busiest tourist windows too.

I’d be interested to know if charter brokers and captains are seeing any shift in the season or if it’s still a fact that school holidays tend to dictate when owners or charter clients plan their itineraries. You are our eyes and ears, so do contact us here with your thoughts and observations.

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