Every boat show or typical event in the annual superyacht calendar seems to have been cancelled, postponed or had to adapt to the current situation we have been facing over the past six months. When METSTRADE was postponed, this really was a sign that the pandemonium caused by the pandemic would have a long-term impact on how we could come together during the final months of 2020, in the tradition of our usual migratory pilgrimage to the key superyacht gatherings.

The decision taken by the Amsterdam RAI was clearly the result of much analysis and careful planning, and when the announcement was shared with The Superyacht Group, we had to make our own decision based on the facts and the various unreliable predictions coming out of government departments. We asked ourselves, ‘can we deliver The Superyacht Forum in 2020, based on social distancing regulations, travel restrictions, potential spikes, lockdowns and quarantine rules?’ And having weighed up all of the information, it was clear that the signs, rules and limitations suggested it just wouldn’t be the same.

So, if it wouldn’t be the same and our friends from across the world couldn’t come to the RAI and the METSTRADE, we all agreed that this was an opportunity to completely rethink the whole concept of The Superyacht Forum. We decided that, rather than just adapt to the pandemic and create a virtual conference in the same week in which we all typically meet, we would use this moment in time to deliver something unique, innovative and fresh, having delivered a physical conference in one location, Amsterdam, for the past 25 years.

A ‘superyacht exhibition’, of which there are several, can attract several-thousand visitors for a three- or four-day social gathering to see superyachts, projects, experience the lifestyle and discuss new ideas, concepts and technologies.

The Superyacht Forum Live, will deliver a rare opportunity for the whole industry to meet, share, engage and discuss what’s going on, but at an unprecedented level.

A ‘superyacht conference’, of which there are many, can attract a few hundred (Ed’s note. 800+ in the case of The Superyacht Forum, the largest of its kind) industry players for two or three days of discussion and debate.

The Superyacht Forum Live will create a dynamic and engaging programme of content that will be broadcast live, on demand, virtually, physically, globally and locally across the whole superyacht landscape, throughout the year.

If 800+ delegates typically come together in Amsterdam, every November, we now need to reach the 80,000+ unique visitors who form part of our digital community on SuperyachtNews.com.

By delivering The Superyacht Forum Live, we will be able to create, every month, unique content, live streamed conversations, debates, discussion and entertaining insights from the most active and important superyacht hubs across the world. Our plan over the next eight months is to broadcast and host The Superyacht Forum Live from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bremen, Geneva, Hamburg, Istanbul, Livorno, London, Mallorca, Monaco, Viareggio, and any other dynamic location in our global marketplace.

My team and I, along with an expert film crew, will create a series of strategic live events in these key locations, inviting business leaders, captains and our typical high-quality delegates to attend locally and participate in discussions, think tanks and keynote sessions every month. However, every edition of The Superyacht Forum Live will be live streamed and broadcast to a global audience or consumed on demand, depending on their time zone.

The Superyacht Forum Live will allow delegates, partners and speakers to interact, network and share ideas every month, via our ‘Online Forum’ and ‘Superyacht Community Network’. In addition, we will host regular virtual meetings and conversations with industry leaders, innovators and experts via our current series of One to One – Digital Dialogues, coupled with our soon-to-be-launched Superyacht Think Tanks and INNOV:8 series, two new dimensions to our virtual Superyacht Forum.

The concept is, rather than everyone focus their attention on one meeting every year for three days in Amsterdam, we want the industry to share ideas, innovations and discuss key topics as and when they are on the agenda. So, in the same way that SuperyachtNews.com and The Superyacht Report deliver a continual flow of high-quality information and intelligence, The Superyacht Forum Live will deliver a constant flow of ideas, interactions and exchanges – bringing the industry together on a huge scale, so everyone benefits from the continuity of debate.

The idea is not just to react to the pandemic with a virtual event, or to replace a postponed event, but to create a whole new dynamic that will change the game; welcome to the Brave New Events World, welcome to The Superyacht Forum Live.

