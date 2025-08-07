The right to reply Nautilus International responds to the recent post by the Professional Yachting Association…

Nautilus International welcomes the Professional Yachting Association (PYA)’s engagement on the critical issues facing professional yacht crew. We have been a voice for seafarers for over 160 years and are committed to ensuring yacht crew have the representation and protection they deserve. However, we must address some of the recent claims made by the PYA, particularly those that misrepresent the role and services of a modern trade union.

Trade union vs trade association: a crucial distinction

The PYA’s post goes to great lengths to distinguish itself as a “trade association” rather than a “trade union”, framing the latter as confrontational and public. This is a fundamental misunderstanding of what modern trade unions do and, more importantly, what yacht crew need.

A trade association like the PYA primarily represents the interests of a profession to regulators and industry stakeholders. This is a valuable function and we commend the PYA for its efforts in this area.

However, it is important to note that the PYA is tasked with representing the interests of employers as well as crew. A trade union like Nautilus International performs the same functions as a trade association and many more – and while doing so, we are concerned only with improving the lives of yacht crew.

There is no possible conflict of interest.

Nautilus not only engages with Flag states and regulators behind the scenes, but we are also legally empowered to represent our members in collective bargaining and in many countries with direct representation. This means we can negotiate directly with employers on behalf of crew for better contracts, fairer pay and improved working conditions. We can also intervene and provide guaranteed support for members when they need it most This is a power a trade association simply does not have.

Further, Nautilus engages directly at IMO and ILO platforms to ensure the voice of all maritime professionals is heard at the highest possible level. We collaborate with the ITF, have established the Nautilus Federation for more focussed collaboration for legal and membership support and are engaged across every aspect of maritime; including yachting.

The PYA’s own post inadvertently highlights the limitations of its approach. While they can act as an “early warning system” and advise on draft legislation, they cannot directly challenge an employer who is abusing crew members’ rights. A union can. The PYA is able to advise and assist; a union is able to demand and enforce.

The union’s commitment to the individual and the collective

The PYA’s post suggests that a “well-known union representing seafarers” was “reluctant to act” on an individual’s behalf and “intervenes only if it can benefit the collective”. This is a significant mischaracterisation of how trade unions (and Nautilus International) operate.

Our power is derived from the collective, but our purpose is to protect the individual. Nautilus International is committed to defending the rights of every single one of our members, whether they are facing a wage dispute, unfair dismissal, harassment or a contractual issue. Our services are designed to provide robust, one-to-one support.

It is precisely because we are a union with a strong collective backing that we can offer such comprehensive legal and industrial support to each member. Our dedicated organisers, legal teams, and wider secretariat fight for the rights of individuals every single day. The idea that we would neglect a member’s problem because it is not a “collective” issue is simply false.

The crucial role of proactive membership

The PYA states that its Member Assistance Service (MAS) will “step in for every individual, even if they are not PYA members”. While this may be a generous gesture, it is also a limited one. This approach can, at best, offer assistance; it cannot provide comprehensive legal representation.

Nautilus International, like any professional and responsible legal and insurance provider, must adhere to a fundamental principle: we can only provide full legal and industrial support to members who were in good standing at the time an incident or dispute occurred.

Think of it like insurance. You cannot take out a car insurance policy after you’ve had an accident and expect the insurer to cover the damage. Similarly, a union cannot retroactively take on a complex legal case or wage dispute for an individual who was not a member when the problem started. This is not a matter of reluctance; it is a matter of legal and professional necessity.

To receive the full legal, financial and industrial weight of a global union behind you, you must be a member before the issue strikes. This proactive membership is what gives us the power to act decisively on your behalf, providing peace of mind and genuine security from the moment you join. It is the crucial difference between receiving ad-hoc assistance and having a global powerhouse legally and professionally committed to your case.

Assistance vs protection

The PYA’s Member Assistance Service (MAS) is a welcome initiative, but it cannot be equated with the comprehensive legal and industrial representation and protection offered by a trade union. Providing advice is one thing; having a global network of lawyers and industrial experts prepared to go to court on your behalf is another.

Nautilus International offers a proactive solution. We can leverage the power of our membership to drive for better standards for wages and contracts, ensuring that disputes don’t happen in the first place. When they do, we have a global network of legal and industrial experts ready to fight for our members’ rights. Our actions aren’t contingent on discretion; they’re built on the legal rights of our members and the strength of our collective voice.

Where we have had to be reactive, Nautilus International has supported more than 4,000 cases since 2020 and recovered more than $8.7 million for yacht crew in unpaid wages. These are statistics we are rightly proud of, but statistics that should shame the industry.

The PYA’s post confirms that a single, discreet organisation, no matter how well-intentioned, cannot fully address the systemic issues facing yacht crew. What’s needed is a powerful, recognised and organised trade union that can advocate for and protect the rights of yacht crew from the dock to the negotiating table. That is the voice Nautilus International offers.

A clear and present need

Yacht crew deserve more than just assistance. They deserve the full protection of a robust trade union that is founded and exists to represent their interests. That protection is found in Nautilus International membership – a commitment that starts with you and empowers our collective voice to create a safer, fairer industry for all.

