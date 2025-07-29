PYA – the voice of yacht crew A reminder from the CEO of PYA, Christophe Bourillon, of the fundamental behind-the-scenes role the organisation plays in yacht crew representation…

Over the past few weeks, over social media, there has been a number of posts calling for the need to unify professional yacht crew and provide a voice for them.

There is already an international organisation that has been representing the collective and individual interests of yacht crew from around the world for some years: the Professional Yachting Association (PYA), founded in 1991. The PYA is run by former yacht crew, for yacht crew. Our board of directors comprises all experienced senior crew, in operational roles at sea. PYA office staff are always happy to provide advice to members on their career, training and growth as yachting professionals. As of today, we have provided one-to-one advice to more than 7,500 individuals.

For the past 34 years, we have been the voice of yacht crew, defending their interests where it matters. However, for reasons that you will understand in a minute, the nature of what we do and the way we work are such that we have to remain very discreet about our activities and achievements and that we cannot promote and detail our actions on social media.

A few key facts first

At the PYA, we have more than 10,000 members from more than 60 countries. They are all working professional yacht crew from deck, engineering and interior. We have been registered as an official non-profit organisation since the beginning. We are officially recognised by European institutions as the representative of international yacht crew and we are listed on the EU’s ‘Transparency Register’.

You see, the PYA is a trade association, not a trade union. There is a big difference between the two: a trade union acts after situations or problems have developed and the tool of their trade is confrontation, strikes, very public demonstrations, etc. At the other end of the spectrum, trade associations like the PYA are in constant and quiet contact with organisations that regulate/impact their industries. In our case, over the past 34 years, we have built (and cultivated) close working relationships with all Flag administrations, regulatory authorities at the national and international level, admiralties and maritime police from many jurisdictions.

Listing all the forums and administrations where we represent crew would be way too long. A few examples: all levels of the MCA (including the MCA Large Yacht Sub Group), Transport Malta, Red Ensign Group, French Affaires Maritimes and other flag administrations, REG LYC Steering Group, IAMI, the GUEST programme, etc. We also have a seat at the table of coastguards and maritime law enforcement organisations from several countries.

Our number of members provides our political weight and all the stakeholders we interact with provide the legitimacy, which explains why the PYA is invited to attend, speak, propose and initiate as the recognised voice of yacht crew.

On the way we work

The number one rule of government relations is discretion. For the past 30 years, we have been informing and educating our stakeholders in governments, building working relationships based on discussions and trust. They trust us not to disseminate details about our joint activities or negotiations in the media (mainstream or social media). This, in turn, creates additional benefits for the PYA and for crew, whereby we are often contacted by Flag and other administration for our views, or in advance of draft legislation or other issues that may affect yacht crew. As such, we are in a position to act as an ‘early warning system’ for the industry.

Another example of a benefit that our social media discretion brings: we are regularly contacted by the coastguard administrations of at least two countries, who – before deciding whether to prosecute or not – provide us with the names of yachts that have been seen at anchor in restricted areas or infringing other regulations. We then try to find out whether the captain did not know the regulation or if there was another cause for the offence (such as pressure from guests). I can attest that we have saved the day for a number of yacht captains over the past few years ...

We have had crew who are members of a well-known union representing seafarers coming to us to solve their problems as the union was reluctant to act ... At the PYA, the MAS team will step in for every individual, even if they are not PYA members.

One of our most valuable services to the community is our Member Assistance Service (MAS). In a nutshell, “When things get tough professionally or personally, the PYA is here for you”. Our MAS is a peer group of experienced yacht professionals who can assist yacht crew through difficulties.

Since 2020, we have assisted 1,248 members with serious individual problems. This year alone, we have already assisted 118 individuals, with problems ranging from wage dispute; review of employment contracts, visa matters, social security contributions, dismissal without cause, sexual harassment and many other issues.

Last year, we retained a law firm, seized a sailing yacht, took the owner to court and successfully reclaimed €134,000 of unpaid salaries, awarded to 10 crew members.

Incidentally, we have had crew who are members of a well-known union representing seafarers coming to us to solve their problems as the union was reluctant to act. It appears that union intervenes only if it can benefit the collective (a boat). At the PYA, the MAS team will step in for every individual, even if they are not PYA members.

Beyond yacht crew, the PYA is a board member of the Superyacht Alliance, which brings together in one room all interests of the superyacht sector, giving crew a direct voice to training organisations, brokers, managers and builders.

You will understand that there are many cases and issues we resolved that I cannot mention in a public forum. However, should you wish to discuss further, do not hesitate to reach out to me (ceo@pya.org) – particularly if you are aware of an issue or a fact that you think the PYA should tackle.

Indeed, there is still a lot of work to do to defend the interests of yacht crew and there are new issues coming up almost on a daily basis. Collectively, we need to do more and always better. Stronger, we are better. Multiplying initiatives and organisations can only make us all weaker.

