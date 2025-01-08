Covering your asset An opinion piece on why incorporating a helicopter hangar at design stage should be considered, whether yacht or support vessel…

When designing a superyacht, explorer yacht or support vessel with long-term plans for keeping a helicopter on board, incorporating a hangar into the design is an investment that pays off in protection, performance and peace of mind.



Protection from the elements

A well-designed, vented and humidity-controlled hangar will safeguard the helicopter from daily exposure to the elements. The salty ocean environment and humidity are the biggest contributors to corrosion. Additionally, during ocean crossings or bad weather, a hangar offers a secure and controlled environment to protect the aircraft from high winds and rough seas while offering additional lashing points for the aircraft as well as direct protection.



Reduced maintenance costs

Helicopters on yachts without hangars experience 30 to 35 per cent higher maintenance costs. Corrosion from moisture and saltwater creeps into internal parts, leading to premature servicing. This can result in unplanned downtime, grounding the aircraft and disrupting plans for remote missions where flying is a critical objective.



Enhanced maintenance capabilities

A hangar provides the optimal environment for maintenance teams. Helicopter engineers require clean, controlled spaces to perform their work to the highest standard. Excessive heat, cold or exposure to the elements can lead to rushed maintenance, which increases the risk of errors and impacts the reliability of your aircraft.

Storage for equipment and spares

Expedition yachts often carry operational equipment and spare aircraft parts, which require proper environmental conditions to remain usable. A hangar not only stores the helicopter but also provides the perfect space for housing spares and equipment, ensuring they are secure and in optimal condition when needed.



Mission success and reliability

The absence of a hangar can compromise the completion of missions. Premature maintenance issues caused by environmental exposure can leave a helicopter grounded at the worst possible time. A hangar mitigates this risk, ensuring that the aircraft is ready to fly whenever needed.



Designing a yacht with a hangar is not just about protecting an investment, it’s about enhancing operational capability and ensuring the helicopter can be enjoyed safely and reliably wherever it goes.

As an open-source platform we offer an industry-wide invitation to anyone and everyone in our sector to share their knowledge, experience and opinions. If you have an interesting and valuable contribution to make, and would like to join our growing community of guest columnists, share your ideas with us at newsdesk@thesuperyachtgroup.com.

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.