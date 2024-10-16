A guide to yacht-based helicopter operations An opinion piece on why a helicopter must be managed as an independent aviation programme while being fully integrated into the yacht’s overall operations…

During my recent visit to the Monaco Yacht Show it was evident that aside from many very impressive yachts the next most popular thing was ‘which toys do we unpack once we arrive at our destination?’. This is where I’d like to start my fervent appeal to the industry with three main points.

Firstly, yacht designers often focus on creating stunning works of art but don’t always consider the commercial regulations for helidecks when designing their yachts. While this isn’t an issue if the yacht remains in private operation, many yacht designers often include a helideck and with the growing trend of operators seeking more adventurous experiences, many of these yachts will probably be used as charter vessels. Unfortunately, they will not be able to meet commercial aviation regulations due to the design limitations and therefor they will not be able to make use of their aircraft. If you have paying guests on board, it’s commercial, and it doesn’t matter if the cost of the aircraft is ‘included on paper’.

Secondly, yacht operators and captains are generally unfamiliar with the demands of commercial-level helicopter operations, which are significantly different from private operations. A helicopter isn’t just another tender and shouldn’t be treated as such. It must be managed as an independent aviation programme on the vessel while also being fully integrated into the yacht’s overall operations. Permits are required not only from aviation authorities, but also from working groups and local communities to secure their approval. Unfortunately, no one teaches yacht operators or captains how to manage aviation operations, leaving them with a substantial risk to shoulder. Without the proper tools and knowledge, this is a heavy responsibility to bear.

Thirdly, the regulations on both the maritime and aviation sides are not designed to support ‘mobile commercial-level helicopter operations’ that travel globally. CAP 437 [covering standards for offshore helicopter landing areas] was primarily developed for fixed oil and gas platforms, not for commercial helicopter operations on yachts. It remains a grey area in some respects, with the MCA providing solid guidelines for managing the helideck. However, the integration of a cross-functional team is something that no one currently teaches. As a result, captains are often caught between a rock and a hard place when faced with heli-operations on a charter vessel, as they must either be experts in aviation management or have a qualified partner with relevant experience.

So what do you do in an industry that’s rapidly evolving beyond current regulations? Here are a few tips:



Operate true twin-engine helicopters

For all yacht operations.



Permitting in remote regions

Don’t just rely on aviation authorities. Engage with local communities and get their blessing/permits. This is crucial, especially where repeat heli-ops occur in the same areas. Sustainable operations are key to ensuring long-term access.



Train beyond MCA helideck standards

A major gap exists in aviation training for yacht crew. Going beyond the basics significantly enhances safety and operational capability. Aviation providers don’t typically train yacht crews, leaving a significant gap in operational readiness.



Prioritise training over revenue ... often!

Slow down to train the crew on site and on everything: gear, equipment, communications, maps, regulations, Plan B’s, and more. In a crisis, lack of training is often the first vulnerability.



Regularly review your processes

We all become experts at our tasks and routine quickly gets mistaken for good situational awareness.



Standardise operations

Helicopter ops often feel ad-hoc, but standardising where possible removes ambiguity and strengthens operational consistency.



Fuel, fuel, fuel

Hire a specialist. I can guarantee your yacht’s aviation fuel isn’t clean and I am willing to put money on it right now.



It takes a much larger team than you think

Helicopter operations touch nearly every department on and off a yacht. Strong leadership, team meetings and communication are vital.



Helicopters aren’t always welcome

Plan your missions two years ahead, laying the groundwork with local authorities. Aviation permits are not a straightforward process.



Budget for parts

Understanding operational costs and ensuring a solid parts supply is critical. Discuss budgeting specifics based on data-driven insights specific to your operations.



Get an independent audit

Yes, it’s gonna suck but fresh eyes will catch details you’ve overlooked, and your operational safety will improve as a result.



Helicopter operations in yachting are becoming more complex, and the need for proactive education, comprehensive training and sustainable practices is more crucial than ever.

