YPI CREW celebrates 20 years of yacht crew recruitment YPI CREW marked 20 years of building yachting careers with a celebration at the historical Bastide du Roy, Antibes…

The villa, famous for being the former residence of French kings Henry IV and Louis XV, played host to the celebration that was attended by senior yacht crew, yacht management and industry players. For the past 20 years, the yacht crew recruitment team at YPI CREW has allowed new generations to discover yachting, seasoned crew to further their careers and widen their talent base – bonding people together and creating new connections is what the recruiters at YPI CREW enjoy doing.

YPI CREW used this opportunity to also give a preview of the refreshed branding that’s in the works and will be launched in the coming weeks, along with a brand-new website. This will be a way of commemorating the new chapter of YPI CREW and yacht crew recruitment.

“Our 20th Anniversary party was a magical moment, it was nice to share this milestone event with so many industry captains, crew, colleagues and friends. Recruitment is a people’s business, one where especially in the yachting industry, you help shape a career and make someone’s dreams come true; To me, this is why recruitment is such a wonderful industry to be in, this is what gives me the energy to develop and to evolve.

Some of our guests have been clients, candidates and friends for twenty years, and some have more recently crossed our path, all are important and to all, I say “Thank you for your trust and partnership”. Not everybody was able to make the event, the season is still in full swing for some yachts, you were missed and we look forward to catching up later on.” – Laurence Lewis, President of YPI CREW.

For more photos from the event click here

About YPI CREW

Established in 2002, YPI CREW has been connecting people with their dream careers onboard superyachts for 20 years. Our purpose is to allow new generations to discover yachting and seasoned crew to further their careers and widen their talent base.

Bonding people together and creating new connections is what we enjoy doing. Our recruiters are solution driven; they have a voice, and an opinion and champion their candidates for the right jobs, on the best yachts, with the finest Captains and crews.

Laurence Lewis & Lidija Jakovljevic from YPI Crew

From our Antibes office in the South of France, we source and recruit the best yacht crew worldwide. From deckhands to captains, engineers, chefs and interior crew. We seek to build united, high-performing crews able to deliver the ultimate guest experiences aboard yachts all over the world and, simultaneously, allow the fostering of new life experiences.

Our shared values are Partnership and Trust and we are proud to be part of the Schulte Group, a global ship-owning and management company with over 135 years of expertise in the maritime industry.

