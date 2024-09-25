Williams Jet Tenders partners with UKSA In a bid to enhance practical skills and employability in crew, the companies will offer hands-on experience through the Superyacht Cadetship programme…

Williams Jet Tenders is partnering with the Marine Training Centre at UKSA to offer practical industry experience for aspiring professionals through its flagship Superyacht Cadetship programme.

Feedback from captains, heads of departments and recruiters indicates that while there is a significant influx of junior crew members entering the industry with their Powerboat Level 2 and Tender Operator licences, they possess limited practical driving experience beyond the two-day course.

When operating tenders and chase boats for superyachts, owners need assurance that their crew have a thorough understanding of handling various tenders, as well as strong navigation and seamanship skills and heightened safety awareness.

“I’ve been working in the industry for five years and up until recently have only driven jet drive tenders,” says Matt Prescott, Officer of the Watch <3000gt and 2018 Cadetship Graduate. “They handle completely differently to outboard/screw engine tenders so for the Cadets to get a head start in practising and understanding how jet drives operate, and respond is an opportunity I wish I had back when I started out. Everyone has hit, dinged or bounced a tender off or into something in their career; it’s a lot better to do that in training than with the boss looking over your shoulder.”

In response to such situations, the programme includes hands-on activities that familiarise cadets with the jet tenders widely used in the industry. Cadets will engage in daily tender operations to build their confidence and enhance their guest service skills.

“The Yachtmaster is becoming a requirement for the majority of the yachts we work with due to the large tenders and chase boats they are purchasing,” adds Kenia Yates, Wilsonhalligan Recruitment.

“The candidates who have the most success in securing their first position are those who have drive time and practical experience alongside their Yachtmaster qualification. This opportunity for the cadets to get drive time on board jet tenders is going to give them a big advantage when entering a very competitive market.”

The scheme will also include training on jet propulsion systems and engines, commonly utilised in jet skis and other watercraft. This will provide cadets with a comprehensive understanding of these systems. Ultimately, the initiative aims to instil confidence in the students, preparing them for real-life scenarios and equipping them with the experience necessary to secure employment in the industry.

“For cadets to be working on the same craft they’re likely to use in the field will fill them with confidence,” explains Louis Palmer-Smith, Technical Sales representative, Williams Jet Tenders and 2019 Superyacht Cadetship graduate. “This module will also expand each cadet’s skillset allowing them to go into other areas of the industry they may not have considered before, such as boat building, engineering or even recruitment.”

“Some yachts do not have time to train, so it may be quite some time until deck crew have the opportunity to drive tenders,” adds Yates. “If they know applicants have previous drive time and training, they can feel more confident in their decision to have them at the wheel. This really is an exciting opportunity for the cadets.”

