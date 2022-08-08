What do you think of data management systems? The Superyacht Agency is investigating the current market and the effectiveness of superyacht data management and monitoring systems…

Data management onboard a superyacht is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the market. As coverage and connectivity become global, yachts no longer operate in isolation. Effective data management and monitoring are cornerstones of the marine industry, and in many ways, superyachts are behind other commercial sectors.

The next generation of owners, with a highly trained crew and the leading edge of technologically advanced vessels, will require data management and monitoring systems that can optimise and support next-generation cruising. The superyacht industry has operated with data streams siloed and independent of one another in the past. Yachts can change hands with much of this data lost in the memory of the crew and management.

Sustainability and accountability for the future of the fleet will also require significant data collection and management. The industry can address these issues, and bring the data systems in line with the levels of transparency and efficiency that are seen in the commercial sector.

There is a range of products and systems already in use across the fleet. Ranging from small-scale accounting software, to fully integrated platforms across all departments, onboard technology and operational data. They have been in use for some time, and The Superyacht Agency is taking this time to analyse this sector of the market.

Are these systems considered vital to onboard operations? What are the issues that have been encountered with the first generations of a software system? If you could design your dream management and monitoring system, what would it look like?

If you have direct experience with data management and monitoring systems, we would like to hear from you. The below survey should take no more than 7 minutes to complete, and all feedback will be kept anonymous. Alternatively, a link to the survey can be found here.



