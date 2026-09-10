Western Caribbean yachting infrastructure – opportunity or oversight? We want to know what you think about the Western Caribbean as a cruising ground…

The Caribbean season follows a well-worn path. Vessels arrive from the Atlantic crossing, work the Leeward and Windward islands, run the Bahamas, and reposition north or cross back to the Mediterranean in spring. The eastern islands have spent decades building the berths, clearance processes and shore support that make this pattern possible.

The western side of the region tells a different story. Whether that reflects a genuine absence of demand or a missed opportunity is an open question.

The Superyacht Agency is running a research study into how the market views the Western Caribbean as a cruising ground, including the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. We want to know what would make it worth a stop, what currently rules it out and whether there is room for a high-end marina along these cruising routes.

We are inviting Captains, Crew, Yacht Managers, Charter Brokers, Owners’ Representatives and Family Offices to share their views and experiences on the region.

The survey takes around ten minutes to complete. We appreciate your time and candid feedback.

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