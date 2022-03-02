Ukraine crisis - short term fuel supply impacts Chris Warde, yacht manager at Peninsula, gives a supplier's perspective on the unfolding implications for the yachting sector…

In the early days of the unfolding conflict in Ukraine, one of the recurring topics mentioned has been the West’s perceived reliance on Russian oil and gas exports. An obvious implication for the superyacht sector is diesel supply. At the time of writing, Western sanctions have not directly impacted oil exports, but the markets have still reacted. For the second time within the last week since Feb 22nd, according to the Gasoil Med Index, the price of marine diesel has jumped around $70 per metric ton in a single day. While there has been some settling observed in between, it appears that the trend will continue.

The majority of the European fleet is in a shipyard or marina at this time, and the demand for bunkering usually coincides with the commencement of the summer cruising season in April. Still, the potential market volatility and increasing prices are significant factors for the European fleet and superyachts worldwide. SuperyachtNews speaks with Chris Warde, yacht manager at Peninsula, for some early insight and clarity from a supplier’s perspective, as we continue to watch the situation in Ukraine develop.

A point that is quickly clarified is that the assertion - because Russia produces a lot of oil, prices will go up as its supply is restricted - is overly simplistic. While exports of Russian oil may be relatively high and essential to its economy, its exports of refined fuel have been restricted since 2020. This was due to the IMO, and by extension, the EU, tightening its restrictions on sulphur emissions, which limit sulphur in ships' fuel oil to a maximum of 0.50% and 0.10% for gasoil. The regulation has been in force globally since 1 January 2020, under IMO's MARPOL treaty. The majority of Russian refineries were not able to meet these limits, and therefore export fuel directly to the European market.

This did not affect the ability of Russia to trade crude oil with European based refineries that could meet the emissions standards and therefore enter the market. It does, however, mean that the situation could have been significantly worse, from a fuel supply perspective, had this happened pre-2020 when Europe was more directly dependent on Russian diesel.

A lot of weight is also being put on the sanctions, and the number one target, in the minds of hawkish Western theorists, is oil and gas. However, as Warde explains, this may already happen by proxy by removing Russia from the SWIFT banking system. A move was announced on Sunday 27th February 2022, with the following statement from EU president Ursula von der Leyen: "Important Russian banks will be excluded from the Swift system. We will also ban the transactions of Russia's central bank and freeze all its assets."

“In terms of the impact the on the market" Warde continues, "it's less the oil supply problem from direct sanctions, and more what's happening with the financial institutions and the stranglehold that the West is trying to put on Russia in terms of slowing down or preventing them from being able to do business.”

The smaller scale of many yachting fuel suppliers may have a further effect on the sector. The small depo and truck delivery system that so much of the industry relies on, may have a short term insulating effect, as Warde explains: “When you think about the French, Spanish, and Italian coasts, the companies that you're dealing with are relatively small truck reliant organisations. So the very short term impacts on yachting are going to be tempered by the fact that they're not following the commodity prices so closely.” This ‘batch pricing’ approach, as explained, may minimise the price volatility during the day, but they are still likely to trend upward.

With the memories of the 2021 UK fuel crisis still relatively fresh, comparisons can be drawn, but Warde and Peninsula believe that it is time for a level headed approach to the situation “On the gasoil side, there doesn't appear to be any immediate concern over supply shortages. However, the longer this goes on and the more potential we've got for panic buying, and then that's what leads to bottlenecks in distribution, which create, in turn, supply issues.”

The infrastructure is robust. Although we may feel like a separate entity, the superyacht industry is driven, at this stage, by conventional diesel. Being a part of a much larger infrastructure network is to the superyacht industry’s benefit, as Warde concludes; “One of the advantages is that yachting has is the fact that we are we're so heavily linked with automotive gasoil, not marine gas oil. In this instance, it works in our favour. We are using a fuel that is relied on by land-based industry for transport, and the oil majors and governments will be very focused on ensuring there's a constant level of supply.”

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.