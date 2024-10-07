Tijssen Elektro and Alewijnse expand to Palma The new facility will provide navigation and communication system services for motor and sailing yachts in the region…

Tijssen Elektro and Alewijnse have expanded their presence in the Mediterranean by opening a new service facility in Palma de Mallorca, marking their third service and refit location in the region. The new facility will provide navigation and communication system services to motor and sailing yachts.

“With so many owners and management companies present in Palma, having our own facility there gives us a great advantage. Not least because many yacht owners prefer to return to the original suppliers involved in the build,” explains Robert Brugman, General Manager at Tijssen Elektro Zeeland.

“Sailing yachts in particular are equipped with a lot of specific navigation and communication equipment necessary for sailing and participating in races, and Tijssen Elektro has particular expertise in supplying, installing and integrating these types of systems.”

The move to Palma de Mallorca comes alongside its existing operations in Barcelona, Spain, and La Ciotat, France and complementing their other service locations in the Netherlands, Romania, and Vietnam.

Tijssen Elektro has further bolstered its Palma team with the arrival of Ronald Bunders, a seasoned expert with 27 years of experience in navigation and communication systems.

Bunders, who has lived in Palma for six years, previously worked with A+T Instruments, contributing to product development and technical support. The executive will head the new office and oversee the expansion of services in the region.

This new facility in Palma de Mallorca is expected to meet the growing demand for yacht servicing and refits in the region. “Palma de Mallorca is the best place to provide services to large yachts, particularly sailing yachts, in the Mediterranean region,” adds Brugman.

“With its strategic location off the Spanish coast, there is constant demand for servicing and refits on sailing and motor yachts, with peaks in the spring and autumn. After the Monaco Yacht Show, which takes place in late September, many yachts dock in Palma de Mallorca. There they can either finalise preparations before crossing the Atlantic to the Caribbean or stay there for the winter for maintenance or larger refits. Then, in the spring, this trend goes into reverse.”

