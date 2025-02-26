The Superyacht Report: New Build Focus 224 – Out Now The first edition of The Superyacht Report in 2025 is now live and ready to read online, dissecting the topics that really matter to the new-build market …

New builds are all about making the impossible possible. But turning that dream into reality takes all hands on deck and every mind on board and it’s that collaboration that makes building yachts so special.

In issue 224 of The Superyacht Report, we take a moment to reflect on the life and legacy of one such visionary. As the founder and president of the Azimut Benetti Group, Dr Paolo Vitelli shaped the new-build sector beyond recognition, drove the industry forward and touched the lives of many. Beyond this tribute, we bring together insights from the shipyards, designers and engineers shaping the future of the new-build sector.

Sustainability is a key theme throughout the issue. Our sustainability editor, Megan Hickling, speaks to leading design houses RWD and Winch Design to explore how interior design choices can steer the industry towards a more environmentally responsible future. Meanwhile, Water Revolution Foundation’s environmental expert, Awwal Idris, explores HVO’s potential in reducing emissions, breaking down its role in the industry’s transition to greener fuels.

In our CEO Series, project consultant Charlie Baker, who has worked on more than 50 new builds across five decades, shares his take on the evolution of yacht construction, the art of project management and the lessons today’s generation can learn from the old school of yachting.

While focus usually falls on the largest yachts in the fleet, the Superyacht Intelligence team takes a data-driven look at the 24 to 40-metre segment of the market. It's a crucial entry point into long-term ownership and by analysing fleet trends, operational efficiency and cost factors, we explore how these smaller vessels can be run successfully – and can, in turn, act as a gateway to ownership of the larger size yachts.

Elsewhere, senior naval architects at Lateral investigate whether traditional shaft lines are becoming obsolete. Electric propulsion offers a compelling alternative that aligns with the industry’s trajectory towards more efficient and manoeuvrable yachts.

Of course, what’s below deck is just as important as what’s above it. Head chef Brennan Dates, with 22 years of charter-yacht experience, reveals why the missing ingredient in new-build design is often found in the galley and why marine catering professionals must be part of the conversation from the start.

Surveyor and build manager Terry Allen also makes a compelling case for raising industry standards, underlining the critical distinction between Flag and Class and why both need to evolve alongside modern superyacht construction.

And while owners obsess over the perfect shade of white, achieving a flawless finish is about mastering the proper process as much as it is about choosing the right paint. Rory Marshall, director at Newmar Overseas Ltd, outlines five key steps to achieving a world-class paint job.

Meeli Lepik, founder of Holistic Yacht Interiors, takes a hard look at the disconnect between yacht construction and day-to-day on-board operations. She explains why bridging this gap is essential for delivering interiors that look good and work for those living and working on board.

We then peer into the future of yacht glazing, questioning whether the industry is approaching its literal and figurative glass ceiling. With larger and more complex glazing becoming the norm, we explore whether shipyards and supply chains can keep pace with demand.

Meanwhile, our Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Martin Redmayne, asks: Are sailing yacht owners the smartest owners? as he takes a deep dive into some of the fleet’s most iconic sailing yacht projects. We also dissect the rise of digital billionaires entering the superyacht market from tech giants like Amazon, Meta and Alphabet. These new players are investing in groundbreaking legacy projects that could redefine the future of yacht design.

Finally, yachting litigation is in the spotlight. Industry veterans Jay Tooker and William MacLachlan, partners at HFW, break down the intricacies of legal disputes in yachting, explaining how the industry has learned from past mistakes and why litigation should always be the last resort, not the first weapon of choice.

So whether you’re a builder, designer, engineer, or owner, this issue offers a glimpse into the future of new build and the people making it happen. We hope you enjoy the issue.

