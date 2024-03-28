The Superyacht Report - New Build Focus Out Now Issue 220: The Superyacht New Build Report is now available to read and download online…

The Superyacht Report - New Build Focus allowed us to get behind the scenes and speak to leaders and innovators whom we would have no industry without. Order books are full, shipyards are expanding, and this is good news for all of us. But against a changing regulatory landscape and increased focus on more efficient, innovative and sustainable technology, we looked to explore how this is affecting the grassroots of our industry in the shipyards, and what it means for the future.

In this latest issue, our esteemed Editor, Jack Hogan, marks his final edition with a plea to utilise the under-utilised knowledge reservoir that lies on board yachts at sea. Over the years, The Superyacht Group has flourished with his irreplaceable wealth of experience and technical expertise from years spent at sea, and there is no reason that more companies within the industry can’t benefit from this pool of talent too.

Considering the current demand for highly skilled workers in all corners of the industry, it is one we should support and tap into more often. With this in mind, Dario Schiavo looks at how the key stakeholders in the Italian new-build market are addressing the shrinking pool of skilled workers while preserving the legacy of the country’s tradition and innovation in the marine sector.

We also take a deep dive into the growth, or lack of, in the large multihull sector. Previous conversations had led us to suggest that the segment was on a rapid rise in popularity, however, the data points to the contrary. To understand why uptake has been so slow, what factors are to be considered when building one and how the segment is poised to develop over the next decade, we speak with multihull specialists Lateral Naval Architects, Echo Yachts and SHADOWCAT.

The Report also takes invaluable insight from Red Ensign Group with regard to their latest code updates. The code forms the bedrock of safe construction in the new-build sector, so, we take a detailed look at how the 2024 revisions will affect the industry, and what potential revisions lie on the horizon. There have been a lot of changes to brokerage processes in the new build sector too. The Camper & Nicholsons executives dissect how today’s brokers have to do much more than just bring cash to the table and then sign off, with clients now considered to be long-term assets rather than merely a one-time source of income.

With a growing emphasis on sustainable practices, shipyards are compelled to adapt. As ESG requirements escalate, there's a clear benefit for shipyards in reducing their environmental impacts and showcasing progress. It's imperative to address all facets of sustainability by integrating it into business operations to meet objectives.

As the 2030 deadline approaches and attention intensifies on the operational footprint of today’s superyacht fleet, Sustainability Editor Megan Hickling delves into the sustainability initiatives of new-build shipyards and evaluates their outcomes.

This thorough examination is complemented in the edition by insights from Superyacht Intelligence, which analyses the latest developments, trends, and forecasts in deliveries, engine manufacturers, and the GT effect, while also highlighting the growing influence and prospects of SYBAss in the new-build sector.

