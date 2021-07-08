The Superyacht Captains Report Out now, The Superyacht Captains Report tackles the most pertinent issues for superyacht crew today…

In the context of the past 15 months, crew have been more significantly affected than most in the superyacht industry. For many, their raison d’etre all but ceased to exist, with cruising itineraries either reduced or entirely halted at the height of the traditional summer season. For those required to work, the transient nature of their job was in direct conflict with the stringent restrictions on movement imposed across the world, making many of the daily tasks exponentially more difficult.

With it undoubtedly being the most challenging period in living memory for those in the business of superyacht operation, this year’s The Superyacht Captains Report took on the responsibility of covering the seismic shifts that have rippled through this sector, and their impact on superyacht crew, both systemic and human.

Following an unprecedented year, this issue analyses data provided by Faststream Recruitment to better understand how the pandemic impacted superyacht captains’ perception of their roles. The data reveals that nearly half of superyacht captains (45 per cent) have had concerns about their job security over the past 12 months.

With the movement of superyachts and their crew an ongoing challenge throughout the pandemic, the issue also features an assessment of the real cost and impact of the added travel restrictions and requirements. As one captain describes; “For a dual-season yacht, the crew COVID-19 testing and agent fees when moving the boat, which before could have been avoided, has added up to two per cent to our annual running costs.”

As the pandemic brought the world’s cruise industry to a standstill, leaving many of its crew without work for more than a year, there has been an uptick in job applications from these crew for superyacht roles. In light of these reports, this issue considers their suitability for yachting and how the industry should respond to this moment in time.

However, not all the content in The Superyacht Captains Report is focused on the effects of the pandemic. Following a survey of a wide demographic of superyacht crew, this issue also reveals insights regarding the design and build trends being purported by the industry, and how they are reflected in the realities of a yacht’s usage.

Additionally, we look at the expanding role of the superyacht engineer in light of their ever-growing list of responsibilities. Training providers and recruitment specialists discuss the new challenges engineers face on increasingly high-tech vessels, and what should be done to ease the transition.

Furthermore, our annual curation of the best new tender models, and technologically advanced ‘toys’, returns in the form of The Tenders and Toys Directory. Once again, we have collaborated with the most respected tender builders, as well as the manufacturers of some of the most exciting technological leisure innovations being brought to market, to present owners and operators with a wish list of exciting innovations to choose from.

