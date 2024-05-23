The MCA and REG recognise Maltese yacht-restricted CoCs The PYA has received a statement from the British MCA detailing concrete information for crew holding Maltese Certificates of Competence…

The United Kingdom Administrations will now issue Flag State Endorsements (FSEs) against the Maritime Administration of Malta Yacht Certificates of Competence (CoC), provided the training and assessment have been conducted by the approved training centres listed below.

According to a statement received by the Professional Yachting Association (PYA), the United Kingdom Administrations will issue FSEs for the following Maltese Yacht CoCs: Officer of the Watch (Yachts) <3,000GT (STCW II/1), Master of Yachts <3,000GT (STCW II/2), and Master of Yachts <500GT (STCW II/2).

The Maritime Administration of Malta-approved training centres are Maritime MT and XONE Superyacht, based in Birzebbugia and Pieta on the Mediterranean island, respectively.

Candidates with Maltese Yacht CoCs applying for a Flag State Endorsement (STCW I/10) to the Red Ensign members must, in addition to the mandatory requirements, submit a course completion certificate from one of the above-mentioned approved centres.

The Cayman Islands Ship Registry has also confirmed that the REG now has an agreement in place to accept specific Yacht-restricted CoCs issued by Malta.

The PYA added that it will be issuing a new version of its STCW CISN shortly to confirm this and provide the necessary details.

SuperyachtNews will keep you updated on the process.

