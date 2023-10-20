TECO 2030 develops hydrogen fuel cell technology The Norwegian firm has built a compact hydrogen fuel cell system that allows yacht hotel loads and batteries to become emission-free…

TECO 2030 has a developed hydrogen fuel cell system for yachts and other heavy-duty applications. The compact FCM400 system has one of the smallest footprints in terms of power output per unit volume, which in a superyacht context, would create more space for other amenities on board as well as lowering its carbon emissions.

“There is no one in the world who has developed a fuel cell system with similar power efficiency, safety concept or power density as we have achieved,” says Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030. “Our fuel cell isn’t just resilient, it is practically invincible and can be used for whatever high-power application is needed. The system is easily scalable in power increments of 400kW, and can be utilized in multimegawatt power source applications.”

The company, based in Narvik, Norway, is in the process of building Europe's first large-scale production facility for hydrogen proton-exchange-membrane (PEM) fuel cell stacks and modules.

Development of fuel cell stacks is currently underway, with production expected to start within the next few months. TECO 2030’s fuel cell stacks employ unique technologies developed together with technology partner, AVL, a forerunner in hydrogen applications.

Naturally, safety is the company’s top concern when dealing with elements as combustible as hydrogen. So the fuel cell system has been designed with an inherent safety concept which includes the use of a separate and independent safety complex, venting arrangement, tested and certified components, and robust containment operations.

“Our system is a standard and fully customisable fuel cell system that can be used in various applications such as marine main- or auxiliary engines, construction sites, stationary shore power applications and other energy-intensive applications,” adds Enger.

“TECO 2030 is at an exciting pivotal point in its development and is continuously looking for new potential partners, employees, and investors to work with, so we together can realise a common zero-emission future.”

