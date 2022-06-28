Superyacht New Zealand Centralised information hub for the region to launch at the Palma Superyacht Cup…

I had the chance to speak with the team behind Superyacht New Zealand during my time in New Zealand earlier in 2022. The level of planning, yachting conducive regulatory framework and infrastructure development that the country has undergone in the last 3 years was impressive.

The launch of Superyacht New Zealand is designed to bring together this highly-regarded superyacht industry and superyacht-friendly legislation under one umbrella. Presenting information on clearance, charter, cruising, itineraries, suppliers and the wider region, Superyacht New Zealand is designed to make the destination simple to access.

Superyacht New Zealand will be found at all major international superyacht shows, online at Superyacht New Zealand, and via a hard copy book. Designed for captains, management and owners, forward planning of refit, charter seasons and owner cruising across the region is now streamlined with direct access to information grouped in one place.

With coordinated charter and cruising legislation across the South Pacific, the region is rapidly attracting charter yachts taking advantage of the dual seasons available, combined with fresh experiences for the charter market. With countries dotted down the Pacific and each equipped with superyacht infrastructure, yachts are able to plan seasons in Tahiti and Fiji before moving on to spend time in New Zealand and Australia. The refit hub of New Zealand allows for warranty repairs and service schedules for new builds, or complex refits to be undertaken to facilitate multiple seasons.

The Millenium Cup: Image credit Jeff Brown

“We chose to launch at the Superyacht Cup Palma, due to our longstanding friendship with the regatta; we’ve been working together as destination partner for many years collaborating with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and we plan for this to continue,” says NZ Marine’s Stacey Cook. “As two superyacht hubs on the opposite sides of the world, we both deliver great hospitality and exceptional experiences with the unique flavours of our countries.”

The Superyacht New Zealand team will celebrate the launch with a cocktail reception on 29 June at the Superyacht Cup Palma, distributing hard copies of the Destination New Zealand Guide. See Superyacht New Zealand for more information, and to download a free copy of the destination guide.

