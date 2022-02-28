Superyacht crew turn against Russian owners The on going conflict in Ukraine has led to crew turning their back on and even sabotaging Russian owned superyachts…

At the time of writing, it is the fourth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the majority of the world is united in its horror and anger at a war that so far has killed 198 Ukrainians, three of which are children. The reportage of this crisis has been unparalleled, in both the mainstream media, thanks to the number of journalists on the ground, and on social media, thanks to the unrivaled power and transparency of citizen journalism. It has meant that people around the world have been glued to their screens watching atrocity after atrocity, in real-time.

Russian oligarchs are a notorious pool of clients for the superyacht industry, and now, the many superyacht crew members working on Russian-owned vessels are faced with a very uncertain future. In the wake of such uncertainty, there have been several reports from industry stakeholders who have decided to take matters into their own hands and punish those who they see as perpetrators of war crimes.

Spanish news publication Diario De Mallorca recently reported on an incident in Port Adriano, Mallorca, whereby a Ukrainian sailor was detained for attempting to sink 48m M/Y Lady Anastasia. The 55-year-old was detained by local police and told the court that the vessel's owner “produces the weapons that attack my country." He also explained in court that he made the decision after seeing the images of a building full of civilians hit by a missile.

The crew member attempted to open the valves that would sink the yacht, as well as close the fuel taps and turned off the electricity while alerting the crew members on board to abandon the ship. He also told them that he took full responsibility for the action. The owner of the yacht has been identified as Alexander Mijeev, CEO of Rosoboronexport, the only state organisation in Russia for exporting the entire range of military, dual-use products and services and technologies.

Elsewhere, a superyacht captain has spoken to SuperyachtNews regarding a decision taken by his whole crew to resign and abandon a 28m superyacht reportedly owned by a Russian military general. The captain and his three crew members decided to leave the yacht due to a ‘disagreement of ideology and a lack of respect for democracy.’

The captain also said, ‘Before this evil happened, the Russian owner came on the yacht and we took him to Turkey. I had heard that something about this war could happen.’ The Greek captain was a former military professional who decided to leave the army because he didn’t want to be involved in killing people, and so he left for pastures green in the yachting industry. Upon making the connection with the owner and the war in Ukraine, he and his crew made the decision to resign from their positions and leave the yacht.

At this point in time, it is fair to say that the situation in Ukraine will likely get much worse before it gets any better. As we have seen so far, an environment of uncertainty will breed extreme and decisive action. Unverified screenshots from various group conversations on WhatsApp have also suggested that a number of companies in the industry are prepared to cut ties with Russian clients. For now, the situation hangs in the balance between the bravery of the citizens of Ukraine and the tenacity of an unelected president wielding the power of the second most powerful army in the world.

Nautilus International, the maritime trade union, is urging crew members working on Russian owned vessels to sign up - https://www.nautilusint.org/en/join/

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.