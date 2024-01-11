Superior project management tools for refit shipyards Pinpoint Works’ dynamic and customisable interactive worklist management platform is fast becoming the industry’s go-to communication solution…

The phrase ‘superyacht refit’ might conjure up custom designs for modifications, extensions and additions, such as helicopter platforms and pools, as well as state-of-the-art technology. Combining this with advancements in technology from better construction techniques, enhanced by 3D printing, modern robotics and ship building, breathing new life into a luxury vessel is an exciting undertaking. Yet expert teams face enormous challenges when enabling yacht owners to upgrade their dreams.

One company accustomed to superyacht refit is Pinpoint Works, founded by superyacht captain James Stockdale after he was frustrated with workflow inefficiencies and communication within the new-build and refit process.

Pinpoint Works offers a dynamic, affordable and customisable interactive worklist management platform to streamline complex processes. Key benefits include an interactive general arrangement for a visual overview of projects, mobile apps for convenience, auto-formatted images to speed up the process of reporting documentation, and a simple export function to PDF, Word or Excel, ensuring on-site walkarounds and meetings are a breeze.

This is fast becoming the industry’s go-to, all-in-one yacht worklist communication platform. Pinpoint Works has been adopted and implemented by more than 350 superyachts, hundreds of smaller pleasure yachts and dozens of other companies within the superyacht industry, including some of the world’s largest, most prestigious shipyards. Users include shipyard project managers, owners’ teams, yacht-management companies, independent contractors, paint surveyors and yacht crew.

What the users say

One project manager from Silent Yachts (a company focused on establishing a new era of sustainable yachting) recently praised the platform. “Pinpoint Works has been an excellent tool for the Silent Yachts team. It helps us communicate more efficiently with each other and assign tasks to the right people while simultaneously reducing email traffic.

“Generating reports for internal use and clients has become more accessible and quicker to create, thanks to the export capability of the system. The system is user-friendly, so everyone uses it with minimum training required.”

Pendennis Shipyard recently com-mented on their experience using the platform. “Pinpoint has brought about a change in the way we are thinking about and tracking work, including quality control and warranty.

“The mobile app has enabled instant reports to be generated while work is in progress, and the quick syncing with the dashboard allows a continuous overview of work completed. The use of tags and the ability to add documents enhances reports by having all the information required in one place and reduces the need for exchanging long email trails.”

High levels of data security

Pinpoint Works has recently achieved certification in the internationally recog-nised ISO 27001 management standard with ISO Quality Services Limited. This means the company has implemented policies, procedures, processes and systems that manage information risks, such as cyber-attacks, hacks, data leaks or theft: a further testament to its commitment to creating superior yacht-ing technology.

Innovating for the future

Since being acquired by Voly in early 2023, Pinpoint Works will soon be integrated with Voly’s financial man-agement platform. The new integration will benefit the management of new-build projects and refits, offering a total solution with financial management. A true upgrade in worklist management for the yachting industry, where boat refits will have real-time data of budgets, invoices and transactions visible in one place.

www.pinpointworks.com

