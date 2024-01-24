Stricter entry requirements for crew in Mallorca
In a significant policy shift, Mallorcan authorities have introduced a new mandate altering the entry criteria for non-EU crew…
Mallorca has implemented stricter entry requirements for non-EU crew entering the Balearic Island, effective from 1 January, 2024. The Professional Yachting Association (PYA) advises yacht crew members to familiarise themselves with these changes to ensure compliance and a smooth entry process.
According to the revised regulations, individuals arriving in the region must now possess a valid seaman’s discharge book to embark on their designated vessels. This requirement supersedes the previous practice, which relied on employment contracts as evidence of seafarer status.
Under the new directive, non-EU yacht crew members without a seaman’s discharge book will be subjected to regular visa checks, with their remaining Schengen days closely monitored.
The updated rules apply universally to all yacht crew, irrespective of the vessel’s flag. Mallorca’s authorities have emphasised that there will be no exceptions to this regulation.
To ensure a seamless entry into Mallorca, authorities strongly recommend that non-EU yacht crew obtain the necessary documentation before arriving.
Professional Yachting Association
