SEA index deploys in 15 marinas The carbon-emission-rating system has signed a collective agreement with 15 harbours and marinas in Cote d’Azur…

The SEA Index has secured an agreement with 15 harbours and marinas in a triangle between Menton, Saint Tropez and Bonifacio in Corsica. The announcement has invigorated Yacht Club de Monaco’s plans of significantly expanding the tool’s impact beyond Monte Carlo.

“This collaboration marks recognition of the work accomplished by the SEA Index since its launch,” says Bernard d’Alessandri, Yacht Club de Monaco General Secretary. “Our aim is to federate harbours and marinas across the Mediterranean and beyond by creating a network of committed territories.”

Launched in 2020 by YCM as part of the ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ initiative, the SEA Index serves as a benchmark for assessing the CO 2 emissions of yachts over 25 metres.

The implementation of this rating system in the Mediterranean basin offers an opportunity to address the growth in yachting, particularly in the Sud region. This area attracts more than half the world’s fleet of yachts over 30 metres each year, a number that has increased six-fold in the past 35 years.

A study by Earthcase, commissioned by the Regional Tourism Committee, highlights the significant economic impact of the yachting sector in the Sud region, contributing €1.1 billion and 10,200 jobs. The technical ecosystem alone accounts for €438 million and 3,600 jobs, while the tourism component contributes €663 million and employs 6,600 people.

With this certification and its index, harbours and marinas will be able to allocate berths to boats with the lowest environmental impact, especially during the high season. Through this new collaboration, the SEA Index aims to enhance its efforts to raise awareness among yacht owners by involving as many stakeholders as possible in the yachting industry.

“The SEA Index has become an essential tool. And I would like us now to go even further by measuring other greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution which is a major concern,” adds Prince Albert II of Monaco.

