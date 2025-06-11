Quay Group to target UHNW market Formerly Quay Crew, the rebranded firm has launched four specialist divisions to meet rising demand for cross-sector recruitment…

Quay Group Directors, Caroline Clarke-Jack and Tim Clarke

Superyacht recruitment specialist Quay Crew has rebranded as Quay Group in response to growing demand from ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients for talent solutions beyond the yachting sector.

The new structure introduces four specialist divisions and reflects a broader trend toward integrated, high-calibre staffing across sea and shore.

“The evolution to Quay Group represents an important milestone in our journey from a single-focus recruiter to a multi-division agency serving a wider network of UHNW clients and professionals,” says Tim Clarke, Director, Quay Group. “While our name has changed, our core values, commitment to quality, and expert team remain exactly the same.”

The restructuring acknowledges internal workforce dynamics, as most crew eventually look to transition ashore, expanded offerings like this open up new career pathways for those with maritime experience.

Founded in 2013 and based in Bournemouth, Quay Crew built its reputation on sourcing crew across all levels of the superyacht industry. As long-standing client relationships have grown and diversified, the company has expanded its remit accordingly, positioning itself to offer tailored recruitment services in adjacent sectors.

Under the new group structure, Quay Crew will continue as the flagship division, sourcing and placing crew across the global yachting industry from junior roles to Captains, Pursers and Heads of Department.

Quay Group also plans to continue producing its regular market insight reports and recruitment research, which have become a reference point for clients and candidates across the sector.

The new Quay Maritime division will focus on operational, technical, and corporate roles in land-based maritime positions, including placements for superyacht management companies, shipyards, and maritime service providers.

Alongside these, Quay Estates will provide staffing solutions for private households, estates, and luxury residences. This division draws on the company’s superyacht heritage to meet the discreet and exacting standards required for domestic service at the UHNW level.

Finally, Quay Family Office, the most recent addition, will handle recruitment for family offices, corporate investment organisations and asset management institutions. It will place professionals in roles ranging from executive assistants and private PAs to Heads of HR and CFOs.

Viewed more broadly, the move reflects demand for unified recruitment across the full UHNW lifestyle footprint and taps into a wider trend as highly-trained professionals increasingly transition from on board positions into luxury hospitality, estate management and technical roles beyond yachting.

Quay Group will also be featured in the upcoming edition of The Superyacht Report: Captain’s Edition, which will contribute to a broader discussion on training, professional development and the evolving career landscape for superyacht crew.

