Polar safety code revised Maritime and Coastguard Agency update on widening of special standards for safe travel in harsh conditions to protect people as well as the environment…

A consultation was launched on 12 June on further measures by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to uphold the safety of vessels, crew and passengers within Polar waters and to protect some of the world’s most pristine environments, based on changes made by the International Maritime Organization to its Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) convention.

Changes are proposed within the Merchant Shipping (Polar Code) (Safety) Regulations 2025 to apply the existing special requirements for such extreme conditions to a wider range of vessels. They will ensure more vessels working in or transiting Polar regions are designed, built and operated to a higher safety standard.

Additions to the code are:

• Fishing vessels of 24 metres in length overall and above

• Pleasure yachts of 300 gross tonnage (gt) and upwards not engaged in trade

• Cargo ships of at least 300gt but less than 500gt

The aim is to widen the protection of crew and passengers within the particularly harsh conditions that confront vessels within the north and south Polar regions. The regulations will also defend the sensitive habitats, flora and fauna by strengthening safeguards against incidents that could result in pollution and damage.

Ship Construction and Equipment Lead Pete Rollason says: “Extreme environments like the north and south polar regions require special safety considerations. Our proposed requirements are practical, common-sense measures that many vessels already operate under. Expanding some elements of the code’s scope to more vessels sailing within the polar regions will add another layer of protection for seafarers and some of planet Earth’s last great wilderness.”

The consultation, which launches today, will run for six weeks and ends on 24 July 2025.

To find out more and comment, visit gov.uk/government/consultations/consultation-on-the-merchant-shipping-polar-codesafety-regulations

