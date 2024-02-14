Lürssen secures EU funding for hydrogen vessel The shipyard's Croatian engineering firm is aiming to develop a multi-million euro sustainable, climate-neutral fuel system…

Lürssen Design Center Kvarner has confirmed its intention to design and construct a hydrogen-fuelled passenger ship that will navigate the Adriatic Sea, in a project supported by EU funding. The Croatia-based engineering firm will collaborate with 14 companies from seven countries on this multi-million euro initiative.

The venture, named Zero-Emission Adriatic Ship (ZEAS), is estimated to cost approximately €18.9 million to complete, with the EU contributing €13.5 million from its Horizon Europe programme for research and innovation.

Lürssen Design Center leads the project, aiming to develop a sustainable, climate-neutral fuel system. The plan involves establishing a hydrogen refuelling station onshore and creating a digital twin system to oversee the ship's propulsion system, streamlining its operation and maintenance.

Among the project partners are Croatian state-owned ferry operator Jadrolinija, the University of Rijeka, investment management company Gitone Kvarner, engineering firms Maritime Center of Excellence and Scan Projekt, and the Croatian Hydrogen Association. Additionally, Greek research company DNV Hellas Single Member, the Austrian hydrogen technology research centre HyCenta Research, and Spanish environmental consultancy Tecnoambiente are participating. The project also includes contributions from the German University of Technology in Chemnitz, Slovenian IT company ZenLab, and Norwegian clean tech company TECO 2030 ASA, which specializes in developing zero-emission technology for maritime and heavy industries.

Notably, TECO 2030 Innovation Center, an innovative Norwegian engineering and equipment development company, is an associated partner. The company recently introduced a hydrogen fuel cell system designed for yachts and other heavy-duty applications. The compact FCM400 system boasts one of the smallest footprints in terms of power output per unit volume, potentially freeing up space for additional amenities on board while reducing carbon emissions.

