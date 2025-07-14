Keeping up appearances Rory Marshall, owner and director at Newmar Overseas, offers a captain’s guide to exterior surface maintenance…

Maintaining a superyacht’s exterior is more than a matter of appearance, it’s about stewardship, operational foresight and delivering the standard of care expected by owners, guests and charter clients. Whether the vessel is heading into a high-profile season or laying up after extensive cruising, taking a methodical approach to coatings maintenance can preserve both value and visual impact – without unnecessary spend.

Here’s a practical guide to staying ahead of the curve.

1. Begin with a clear-eyed assessment

Before any cosmetic work begins, take the time to assess the yacht’s current condition honestly and objectively. Regular exposure to UV, salt, washdowns and exhaust residues takes its toll, even on newer finishes.

An independent coatings survey can identify subtle signs of wear that may escape routine checks – like early dulling, mechanical abrasion or contamination build-up.

Objective readings for gloss levels, delamination risks and surface integrity provide a solid base for prioritising maintenance actions and setting realistic expectations with owners

and shipyards.

2. Gloss and colour uniformity: tracking what the eye sees

Gloss and colour retention are key indicators of coatings health, but they can decline faster than expected in sun – in heavy cruising regions like the Med and Caribbean. Issues such as streaking, micro-oxidation or uneven polishing often develop gradually.

Captains should aim to benchmark gloss levels across exposed zones annually. If readings drop significantly from known baselines, it may indicate early system fatigue, especially on newly painted vessels still under warranty.

3. Routine washdowns: protect, don’t diminish

Regular washdowns are essential but done improperly, they can cause long-term damage. The right technique protects coatings; the wrong one creates dull patches, swirl marks or even micro-cracks.

Best practice reminders:

• Use soft, approved materials: microfibre mops and pH-neutral detergents.

• Avoid aggressive brushes, pressure washing or solvent-based cleaners.

• Rinse and dry thoroughly to prevent mineral spotting.

• Work top-down, using clean equipment for each section.

Crew training and standardised wash-down protocols go a long way towards extending the life of the coating system.

4. Spot repairs: know the limits

Quick touch-ups can be tempting mid-season, but poorly matched spot repairs stand out just as much as the original damage. Without controlled conditions and experienced hands, feathered edges or gloss mismatches can draw the eye in the worst way.

Maintain a detailed paint log with product codes, batch numbers and application methods. For anything outside minor scuffs, bring in a specialist. It’s a more cost-effective decision in the long run than redoing an entire panel later.

Polish only when needed ... over-polishing accelerates system breakdown

and leads to expensive repaint cycles well ahead of schedule.

5. Managing soot and exhaust residue

Exhaust soot is a slow, corrosive threat, particularly on white or light-coloured surfaces. It not only stains but can etch into the topcoat if left unchecked.

Strategies to consider:

• Regularly monitor exhaust behaviour and optimise burn conditions.

• Consider water injection or filtration systems where feasible.

• Apply sacrificial coatings in vulnerable zones.

• Schedule soft, post-transit cleanings to prevent build-up.

Staying on top of this reduces long-term cleaning costs and preserves topcoat integrity.

6. Polishing: where less is often more

Polishing restores gloss but also removes clearcoat with every pass. Over-polishing accelerates system breakdown and leads to expensive repaint cycles well ahead of schedule.

Recommendations:

• Polish only when needed – ideally post-season or pre-show.

• Use only approved materials and document each session.

• Avoid machine polishing unless done by experienced professionals.

• Focus on isolated dull areas rather than uniform polishing.

For vessels repainted within the last two years, always consult the applicator or coatings supplier before any polishing programme is introduced.

7. Don’t neglect the details

The visual effect of a well-maintained yacht is holistic. Small areas – locker interiors, fairleads, davit arms, garage bays and deck fittings – can quickly fall behind. These spaces are often the first to show wear and can undermine the impression of overall condition.

Including these in your regular visual walkthroughs and crew checklists ensures consistency and highlights care across the vessel.

8. Documentation matters, especially under warranty

Many marine coatings warranties now come with strict stipulations around cleaning agents, inspection intervals and restricted maintenance techniques. Falling outside these terms, even unintentionally, can void protection.

Keep structured records of all surface-related work, including:

• Inspection reports

• Cleaning schedules and materials used

• Polishing activities

• Any repairs or modifications

If there’s ever a dispute, a clear paper trail goes a long way toward defending your position – and your owner’s investment.

Conclusion: Excellence in the detail

For captains, maintaining a yacht’s exterior isn’t about polish for polish’s sake, it’s about smart asset management, protecting the owner’s investment and presenting a vessel that reflects professionalism at every level. With the right practices, timing and support, you can deliver both visual impact and long-term coatings performance – without overspending.

This article first appeared in The Superyacht Report – Captains Focus. With our open-source policy, it is available to all by following this link, so read and download the latest issue and any of our previous issues in our library.

