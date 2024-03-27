Inaugural World Boating Day set to launch With intent on attracting quality talent growing, some industry leaders are spearheading an initiative to highlight the viable career prospects in yachting…

The Superyacht Life Foundation is launching the first-ever World Boating Day from 25-26 May, 2024, a new initiative aimed at lifting the veil of the industry’s everyday behind-the-scenes operations to a new audience. Local, regional and national industry bodies are invited to bolster the movement, with the non-profit campaign comprising a myriad of local open days across the globe, aiming to cultivate a greater understanding of the leisure boating industry worldwide.

“As a collective campaign, World Boating Day strives to support organisations in engaging their networks for one dedicated weekend per year, inviting their member companies to host memorable events of celebration on the water,” says Dilan Sarac, Executive Director of The Superyacht Life Foundation. “We could not be more grateful for the support we have garnered so far, and truly open our doors to anyone who wishes to join.”

“For European Boating Industry, it is essential to highlight the vital connection between boating and the environment,” adds Philip Easthill, Secretary-General of European Boating Industry. “By bringing our industry closer to users, we can grow boating, inspire more people to protect our waters, and foster a passion for the seas across Europe and beyond.”

All industry associations interested in joining are encouraged to engage in the campaign with their respective audiences and utilise the resources provided by the Foundation. These resources include newsletter templates, digital campaigns, and event inspiration sheets.

Participating companies do not need to meet any specific criteria or registration deadlines either. Shipyards, design studios, sailing schools, marinas, retail businesses, and offices are invited to create an event or register an existing one under the World Boating Day banner.

Each participant can tailor their events to suit their target audience, whether it involves public openings, collaborations with universities, or exclusive gatherings. The overarching objective is to establish World Boating Day as an annual fixture.

Nine international organisations have committed to supporting this initiative, including the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) and Australian Marine Export Group (AIMEX), the International Superyacht Society (ISS), Superyacht Australia, the Asia-Pacific Superyacht Association (APSA), the European Boating Industry (EBI), the Boating Industry Association (BIA), the US Superyacht Association (USSA), and the Zeal Marinas Network.

“We are excited to join such an important initiative for our industry, it truly brings a sense of unity among our members,” says Joe Lynch CEO of ICOMIA. “Taking part in World Boating Day is an exceptional way to elevate the worldwide appreciation of diverse leisure boating sectors, and ultimately to celebrate moments on the water on an international scale.”

