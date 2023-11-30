Gulf Craft to invest in hydrogen The UAE-based shipyard is currently exploring the incorporation of hydrogen-ready technology for its superyacht fleet…

Gulf Craft has partnered with H2-Enterprises to explore the potential for the use of hydrogen technology in its superyacht fleet. The UAE-based shipyard aims to develop a zero-emissions Majesty yacht that is powered by H2’s Liquid Organic, Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) energy system.

“Exploring the technology and potential partnership with H2-Enterprises, which is a pioneering force in the hydrogen and renewable energy sector, allows us to lead in a new era of emissions-free luxury, where opulence and sustainability intertwine seamlessly,” says Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman, Gulf Craft. “We are excited to embark on a significant new milestone in the evolution of luxury yachting and our path to sustainability.”

H2-Enterprises has been working on its LOHC process for over a decade. Now completed and ready for application, the firm’s solution for the storage and transportation of hydrogen could be a pivotal player in the global transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

“CO2 emissions need to be reduced rapidly and radically to achieve the climate change goals,” says Michael Stusch, Executive Chairman and CEO, H2-Enterprises. “Our LOHC technology is suitable for replacing the current carbon-based pollutant-contaminated CO2 and NOX-based energy system.”

At its core, LOHC is a liquid called Marlotherm, with an oil-like consistency that exhibits an ability to chemically bind with hydrogen. This process of chemically binding hydrogen to LOHC involves using a catalyst under pressure, which results in a hydrogenated LOHC that can then be efficiently handled and stored. When the stored hydrogen is needed, it can be released through a dehydrogenation process, closing the cycle and allowing the LOHC to be reused multiple times.

This has the potential to offer a multitude of advantages, the obvious one being enabling safe and cost-effective storage and transport of hydrogen. It could also mitigate fluctuations in energy generation and demand and find applications in other industries, including carbon-intensive sectors like petrochemicals and shipping.

In theory, LOHC is both safer and more economical when compared to traditional hydrogen storage methods. Its compatibility with existing infrastructure and supposedly simple integration into current systems would also address other challenges commonly associated with hydrogen storage and transportation.

If implemented correctly in a superyacht capacity, the introduction of a LOHC-based hydrogen-powered yacht could present a huge leap forward for the industry in its efforts to decarbonise.

Profile links

Gulf Craft

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.