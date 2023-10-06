Flexibility is key to a successful charter Being flexible to clients’ plans is critical to ensuring a positive charter experience, but so is providing a platform to have fun…

Flexibility is paramount to any successful yacht charter, where the ultimate goal is to provide guests with a safe space to have fun with family and friends. For John Courtney, Managing Director, FunAir, this notion was instrumental when creating FunFlex, the versatile addition to FunAir's range of inflatable yacht toys.

“FunFlex is a pioneering superyacht inflatable toy setup that offers charter guests a range of exciting options for enjoyment, tailored to their daily plans,” says Courtney. “This innovative and versatile system can be easily modified and adjusted to ensure maximum fun and flexibility throughout the day.”

Comprising a collection of in-stock FunAir inflatables that seamlessly fit together in different configurations, FunFlex offers a new on-water adventure every day.

“It’s like playing with building blocks, but instead it’s inflatables that yachts can arrange and re-arrange to build their dream water toy setup every day,” says Courtney. “FunFlex is also a fantastic starter kit for yachts, allowing them to add more in-stock inflatables as and when they need.”

FunFlex offers yacht crews the flexibility to decide the size and scope of their on-the-water setup each day. To ensure versatility, FunAir recommends including essentials such as a jet ski dock, swim platform extension, and beach club sea pool in the foundation of a FunFlex setup, covering a wide range of water activities typical for charter days.

Ensuring that captains and crew can operate the FunFlex with ease was a key consideration when designing the yacht toy, and feedback has been incredibly positive. “Crew and captains love how easily FunFlex can be modified based on variables that they deal with every day including weather conditions, crew availability, conflicting guest requests, and other water sports going on,” says Courtney.

The FunAir Managing Director also noted that FunFlex has received high accolades from crew members who have streamlined their tasks, with the inflatables neatly fitting together in just a few clicks. “Recently a Captain gave us a big thumbs up when a guest applauded the yacht for having ‘so many inflatables onboard’, when in fact they had just rearranged the setup every time making it seem like they had new toys out every day,” he adds.

The product is a testament to FunAir’s values of innovation, quality, fit and finish – it is lightweight and built with crew in mind, so it is easy to deploy and return within minutes and stored compactly. Moreover, it is made from premium materials that are engineered to last.

“The launch of this ground-breaking and versatile system really is an exciting one for our team,” says Courtney. “It’s been awesome seeing FunFlex come to life with yachts having fun with the flexibility of the product and enjoying the creative freedom to tailor the inflatable setup to suit the needs and preferences of that day.”

FunFlex is currently in stock with FunAir and can be shipped globally in a matter of days to facilitate last-minute requests and tight deadlines.

