FunAir’s Beach Club Sea Pool has become somewhat of an Instagram sensation, mostly thanks to 47m motoryacht Loon, which has pictured the pool front and centre in most of its popular social media posts. The inflatable sea pool was originally designed in partnership with the busy charter yacht, whose captain required a pool built to a particular specification that, at the time, could not be found anywhere on the market.



“I approached a few companies about an idea for a swimming pool for the back of the yacht,” explains Captain Paul Clarke of M/Y Loon. “I had a pool on another boat and it was a really cool feature, but I wanted an adjacent lounge area as well so that we could extend and maximise the usage of the yacht’s swim platform. FunAir was really excited about the idea so, working together, we were able to create something new and unique, which has now been replicated for many other yachts.”



The Beach Club Sea Pool has been created as a comfortable way for guests to enjoy swimming in the ocean during their superyacht experience, with an extended deck area, ergonomic Wave Loungers for sunbathing and FunAir’s SeaStairs to make it easy for guests to get in and out of the water. There is a tightly woven barrier surrounding the pool to help keep jellyfish and sea critters out, and the enclosed area prevents guests and children from floating too far away in the current.



For Captain Clarke, the pool has truly enhanced the guests’ experience on board Loon. “Guests love it – so much so that they don’t want to go ashore as much because they are lounging by the pool instead,” he adds. “It’s best for families because the children can be contained in the pool area and, if the yacht was to swing on anchor, they will stay within the confines of the yacht. We have found that the parents are then more relaxed because they can lounge on the Wave Loungers under an umbrella while the children play in the water.”



With a variety of configurations, the sea pool can be fitted to the back of any yacht’s swim platform or alongside the yacht. Adding the SeaStairs can help guests getting in and out of the water and all pools come with swimmer-assist grab handles and ropes and, of course, a FunAir electric pump. Captain Clarke describes the inflation process as extremely efficient, taking less than five minutes from the anchor dropping to the pool being out and ready to use. This means that guests can get straight in the water as soon as they arrive at an anchorage.



In fact, FunAir’s Beach Club Sea Pool has made such an impact on board Loon that it has increased the yacht’s popularity on the charter market. “We have so many repeat charter guests because of the pool – it’s what makes us unique,” concludes Captain Clarke. “I even have charter guests who would normally charter Loon, but want to go to a different destination, phoning and asking me to recommend other yachts with similar pools. More yachts have them now, but a year ago we were the only yacht that had one so it definitely set us apart.”



