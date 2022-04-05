The Pacific continues to relax entry procedures Canada and Fiji are the latest Pacific nations to issue clarifications as the season approaches …

While sitting at opposite ends of the vast Pacific ocean, both Canada and Fiji have relaxed their entry procedures, in a welcome move as the fleet looks ahead to the 2022 cruising season and The Superyacht Forum Live - Pacific Tour (15-17th June 2022). Firstly, looking north, Superyacht Canada has issued the following clarification of the relaxation of procedures for the region, affirming that, as of April 1 2022:

Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need to provide a pre-entry COVID-19 Test result to enter Canada by air, land or water.

In further guidance for Superyachts, Superyacht Canada outlines:

Cruising through Canadian Waters

If you enter Canadian waters for leisure and touring, including pleasure fishing or sightseeing, you are not required to report to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) as long as your vessel does not land on Canadian soil, anchor, moor or come alongside another boat in Canadian waters; that said, even if you don’t plan on doing any of those, Superyacht Canada recommends that you plan for the unexpected and at a minimum have everything prepared for reporting in, or even better, choose to report in at the nearest port when you arrive in Canadian waters.

Cruising in Canadian Waters

You can only enter Canada by boat through an open marine reporting site and you will be subject to all of Canada’s COVID-19 border and health requirements when you do. For vessels carrying fewer than 30 passengers, there are two ways to report in; at a telephone reporting centre, or at a direct reporting site for private marine vessels. A list of open border reporting sites can be found online at the CBSA website.

In an additional boost for the wider Pacific region, Fiji has become the latest island nation to open for superyacht visitation. As of the 7th of April 2022, Fiji has eased all its entry protocols, with Fiji's marine tourism-focused Blue Lanes Initiative giving way to normalised maritime traffic, as per the tourism advisory from the Ministry of Commerce Trade Tourism and Transport (MCTTT).

What this means for superyachts has been outlined in a statement from the team at Port Denarau Marina:

Yacht arrivals must undergo vetting prior to arrival by submitting their documents at least 48 hrs in advance to Fiji Revenue and Customs Services (FRCS), including the vaccination status of those onboard and insurance confirmation, including COVID as part of the cover. On arrival, they are to complete testing by a nominated service provider. Since they would have covered the required 2 - 3 days at sea prior to arrival, they can clear via normal clearance procedures thereafter. Should a crew be tested positive, they would be required to quarantine at an approved quarantine facility on Denarau Island (Sofitel and Hilton have confirmed to cater for these) or a Government Managed Facility (Tanoa Hotel, Nalagi Hotel or Nasau Apartments) for a minimum of 7 days irrespective of their country of arrival.

Prior to this announcement, Fiji’s Blue Lane initiative allowed for the passage of vessels to the country and the completion of quarantine, where applicable, while at sea. With cruising times between the islands nations in the Pacific extending up to 10 or more days in some cases, the at-sea quarantine allowed for crew quarantines to be more practical. With Fiji continuing to grow as a destination, the resumption of somewhat normalised procedures is well-timed as vessels head towards The Pacific.

