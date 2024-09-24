Environmental Crew Guidelines 2.0 to launch at Monaco Water Revolution Foundation and Seastainable Yachting will be launching Version 2 of the Environmental Crew Guidelines at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.…

Version 2 of the Environmental Crew Guidelines is an enhanced toolkit to help reduce the environmental impact of the global superyacht fleet. These enhanced guidelines, developed for and by crew, now provide more practical and actionable advice for implementing better practices across on-board operations.

Enhanced usability and updated content

Feedback from industry and crew members highlighted improved usability, so this version has been restructured and reformatted, and made more concise for easier comprehension.

Visual aids in the form of infographics have been created for crew to utilise more interactive resources when following the guidelines. Further information outlining the latest environmental practices has also been included within the content.

Robert van Tol, executive director of the Water Revolution Foundation, says: “The overwhelmingly positive response to the first version of the guidelines demonstrated the yachting industry’s commitment to sustainability. With Version 2, we’re providing crew with even more tools and knowledge to make a real difference in their daily operations.”

Collaboration at the core

The team behind the guidelines says that, like in the first version, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to making positive change. These guidelines are not a prescriptive way of doing things on board but a free, open-to-all resource to help provide direction and drive momentum to make positive changes. Feedback is continually welcome, this iterative approach ensuring the resource remains relevant, practical and effective in driving sustainable practices.

Water Revolution Foundation has joined with the Seastainable Yachting platform and community, a non-profit, which will facilitate the information and resources associated with these guidelines, establishing a central hub for crew and industry professionals looking to contribute.

Continued support

The guidelines, initiated by MB92, continue to be supported by industry leaders like Amico & Co., S/Y Black Pearl, Burgess, Da Gama Maritime, Damen Yachting, Divergent Yachting, Feadship, Fraser, Heesen Yachts, Lürssen Yachts, Northrop & Johnson, Oceanco, Pantaenius, Safe Harbor Marinas, Sanlorenzo, Monaco Yacht Show, M/Y Savannah, Superyacht Services Guide, The Crew Network, The OM, Virtual Pursers, Y.CO and YPI Crew, all underscoring the industry’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Version 2 of the Environmental Crew Guidelines is now available for free download, and yacht crews, management companies and industry professionals are encouraged to implement these guidelines and can contribute to the ongoing development of environmental operational practices in yachting here.

Profile links

Water Revolution Foundation

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.