Côte d’Azur anchorage update
The PYA has provided insight into the French maritime authorities’ latest updates for vessels over 45 metres anchoring on the French Riveria…
Image credit: PYA
The Maritime Prefecture of the Mediterranean (Le préfet maritime de la Méditerranée) has released new regulations for yachts over 45 metres wishing to stop in the French Mediterranean.
Whilst this new regulation does not provide major changes, and instead a few modifications on some anchoring zones, the Professional Yachting Association (PYA) has provided recommendations for captains looking to drop anchor in the region.
Firstly, to ensure that captains anchor in the correct area, the PYA strongly encourages captains to speak to the relevant sémaphore (radio station) on Channel 16, or via phone call – asking authorities to confirm that the vessel is in the right area.
It is also advisable for the captain to record the conversation as all sémaphore’s conversations are recorded.
A list of all sémaphores, with their area coverage, telephone numbers and email addresses is provided on Annex 1, page 9 of the regulations.
Annex II and III (pages 10, 11) detail what information captains should provide to the sémaphore when seeking anchoring or Dynamic Positioning authorisation.
Annex IV (pages 12-13) show the list of regulations (Arrêtés) relevant to anchoring for vessels over 24 metres, and Annex V (pages 14-47) presents a register of mandatory anchoring areas alongside charts.
The PYA adds that in addition to typical means of navigation to seek anchorage areas, captains should also use the smartphone application “Nav&Co – a Navéco experience”. This is the official application produced by the French maritime authorities and it is constantly updated with new regulations as they are adopted.
Professional Yachting Association
